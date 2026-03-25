Aedifica NV/SA: 2025 Annual Report

Download Aedifica’s 2025 Annual Report in English, French or Dutch by clicking on the links below.
Attachments
| Source: Aedifica Aedifica
Download Aedifica’s 2025 Annual Report in English, French or Dutch by clicking on the links below.
Attachments
Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam), regarding a publication relating to a...Read More
Aedifica NV/SA has received a transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc.Read More