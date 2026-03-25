Aedifica NV/SA: 2025 Annual Report

 | Source: Aedifica Aedifica

Download Aedifica’s 2025 Annual Report in English, French or Dutch by clicking on the links below.

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Aedifica BEL 20 BEL ESG Euronext Amsterdam Euronext Brussels annual report annual results CEO general meeting Stefaan Gielens REIT

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Annual Report (EN) Rapport Annuel (FR) Jaarverslag (NL)
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