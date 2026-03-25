Aerospike NoSQL Database 8 Delivers Durable and Low-Latency Memory Store for LangGraph Agentic AI Workflows

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike Inc. today unveiled LangGraph integration for the award-winning NoSQL Database 8 , delivering persistent memory to stateless AI agentic workflows struggling to move from prototype to production scale.

Speed, stability, and scale are priorities for enterprises racing to move agentic AI into production for planning, reasoning, and autonomously executing multi-step workflows. But most agents remain stateless — losing context critical to executing complex tasks when a process crashes, a deployment restarts, or a workflow pauses. This makes agentic AI applications fragile, hard to scale, and difficult to operate reliably.

Aerospike Database 8 now delivers LangGraph agentic AI workflows a durable, low-latency memory layer. Sitting in the critical path as LangGraph traverses workflows, Aerospike’s distributed design delivers millisecond latency, high concurrency, and fault tolerance — ensuring that state remains available even as clusters scale and individual workflows or nodes fail.

The integration of Aerospike Database with LangGraph lets developers build faster, more effective, and highly stable agentic AI agents and applications. Developers can persist both short-term execution context and longer-term agent memory without altering how graphs are defined or executed.

“In production, with thousands of concurrent sessions and multi-step workflows running in parallel, data access becomes one of the hottest paths in an agentic AI system,” said Aerospike’s founder and CTO Srini Srinivasan. “With Aerospike as the data backend, supporting active metadata and short- and long-term agentic memory, systems gain the speed, resiliency, and persistence needed for accurate responses, alongside a semantic layer for business context.”

The custom Aerospike checkpointer and store are available in the GitHub Aerospike-LangGraph repository . Developers can try it locally with the Aerospike Community Edition . More details are also available on the Aerospike blog .

About Aerospike

Aerospike is the real-time database for mission-critical use cases and workloads, including machine learning and agentic, generative, and predictive AI. Aerospike powers millions of transactions per second with millisecond latency, at a fraction of the cost of other databases. Global leaders, including AMD, Mistral AI, Adobe, Airtel, Barclays, Criteo, DBS Bank, Experian, Grab, HDFC Bank, PayPal, Sony Interactive Entertainment, The Trade Desk, and Wayfair, rely on Aerospike for customer 360, fraud detection, real-time bidding, profile stores, recommendation engines, and other use cases. Try Aerospike for free: aerospike.com/try-now .