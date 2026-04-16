Aerospike Database 8 Named NoSQL Solution of the Year in the 2026 Data Breakthrough Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike Inc. today announced that Database 8 has been named “ NoSQL Solution of the Year ” in the seventh annual Data Breakthrough Awards program. This marks the fourth time that Aerospike has been honored as a “Solution of the Year” by these awards.

Aerospike earned the recognition for Aerospike Database 8, which addresses long-standing limitations in NoSQL systems that continue to hold back the deployment of transactional and AI applications in enterprises. Aerospike Database 8 is the first real-time, distributed NoSQL database to guarantee strict serializability of ACID transactions at the scale, throughput, and predictable low latency modern applications require.

As enterprises move from AI pilots to production systems that act and adapt in real time, the underlying data layer becomes a bottleneck and needs to be modernized. Aerospike Database 8 supports these environments by delivering continuous access to fresh operational data, reliable context, and fast feedback loops for machine learning, generative AI, and agentic AI applications. More than half of Aerospike revenue now comes from customers running AI-powered workloads in production.

“Aerospike Database 8 lets organizations run mission-critical transactions and production AI workloads on a single real-time data platform without giving up consistency, performance, or cost efficiency,” said Subbu Iyer, CEO of Aerospike. “This award shows the increasing demand for data infrastructure that supports applications working with live data on a global scale.”

Aerospike previously won Data Breakthrough Awards for Graph DBS Solution of the Year, In-memory Solution, and NoSQL Solution of the Year. Each year, the Data Breakthrough Awards conducts the most comprehensive analysis of the data technology industry. In 2026, over 3,500 nominations from around the globe were evaluated.

See Aerospike at Google Cloud Next

Join Aerospike at Google Cloud Next, April 22–24, 2026, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Visit Booth #3223, or join engineers and developers from around the globe at our April 22 and April 23 Happy Hours to experience the performance of Aerospike and AMD firsthand with a live demo that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in real time with agentic AI and GenAI.

About Aerospike

Aerospike is the real-time database for mission-critical use cases and workloads, including machine learning, generative, and agentic AI. Aerospike powers millions of transactions per second with millisecond latency, at a fraction of the cost of other databases. Global leaders, including Adobe, Airtel, Barclays, Criteo, DBS Bank, Experian, Grab, HDFC Bank, PayPal, Sony Interactive Entertainment, The Trade Desk, and Wayfair, rely on Aerospike for customer 360, fraud detection, real-time bidding, profile stores, recommendation engines, and other use cases. Try Aerospike for free: aerospike.com/try-now .