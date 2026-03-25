CapitalXtend Introduces Unlimited Leverage on FX Majors, Gold, and Silver

Quatre Bornes, Mauritius , March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapitalXtend has announced the introduction of Unlimited Leverage on FX Majors, XAUUSD (Gold), and XAGUSD (Silver), marking a significant enhancement to the trading conditions available on its platform.

The update is designed to provide traders with greater adaptability when managing positions and executing strategies across key financial instruments. As some of the most actively traded markets globally, FX majors and precious metals play a central role in trading activity, and this development enables a more flexible approach to these instruments.

With this milestone, CapitalXtend continues its commitment to delivering trading conditions that align with the evolving needs of modern traders. By expanding leverage availability on major currency pairs and popular metals such as gold and silver, the company aims to support traders seeking more dynamic market access.

The Unlimited Leverage feature applies specifically to FX Majors, XAUUSD, and XAGUSD, and is accessible to clients trading through their accounts. These account types are designed to accommodate a wide range of trading styles, from newer market participants to experienced traders utilizing advanced strategies.

Afshin Mehdizadeh, for CapitalXtend, commented:

“At CapitalXtend, we continuously focus on enhancing our trading environment to support the evolving needs of our clients. The introduction of Unlimited Leverage on FX Majors, Gold, and Silver reflects our commitment to providing greater trading flexibility while ensuring access to the markets traders follow most closely.”

This milestone marks the beginning of several planned developments for 2026.

The update is now available to eligible CapitalXtend clients. Traders can access the new leverage conditions by logging in to their trading accounts and exploring the updated options.

About CapitalXtend

CapitalXtend is a global online trading broker providing access to a wide range of financial markets, including forex , commodities, indices, and stocks. The company focuses on delivering advanced trading technology, competitive trading conditions, and a client-focused trading environment designed to support traders across different experience levels.



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