Seyond Showcases Award-Winning Hummingbird D1 and Robin W LiDAR at MODEX 2026





SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seyond, a global leader in high-performance LiDAR solutions, today announced its debut at MODEX 2026, where it will showcase its latest high-performance LiDAR innovations powering Physical AI systems for the next generation of robotics, including autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and automated guided vehicles (AGVs). Visitors to Booth A4114 can experience live demos of Seyond’s award-winning fully solid-state LiDAR, Hummingbird D1, alongside its breakthrough ultra-wide field-of-view Robin W.

Built for AMR and AGV Performance

Making its MODEX debut, Hummingbird D1 is a fully solid-state LiDAR series that has earned industry recognition for its performance, reliability, and compact design. Its robust, maintenance-free architecture makes it especially well-suited for AMR and AGV deployments, where long-term stability, low downtime, and seamless integration are critical. With detection ranging from 0.01 to 50 meters, Hummingbird D1 enables precise close-range perception for tasks such as docking, parking maneuvers, and pedestrian detection in dense environments.

Seyond will also present live demonstrations of the Robin W, an ultra-wide field-of-view (FOV) LiDAR that stands out in the industry for its unique vertical field of view. Covering a detection range from 0.1 to 150 meters, Robin W provides enhanced perception coverage, particularly valuable for AMRs and AGVs operating in dynamic, multi-dimensional environments, such as navigating warehouses, detecting obstacles at varying heights, and improving safety in human-robot shared spaces. At our booth, visitors can also see Robin W in action under simulated fog conditions, demonstrating reliable perception performance in low-visibility environments.

A Complete LiDAR Portfolio, From Short to Ultra-Long Range

Beyond individual products, Seyond offers one of the most complete LiDAR portfolios in the industry, spanning short- to ultra-long-range detection. This comprehensive sensing architecture enables robotics and autonomous system developers to build and scale Physical AI application with a single, unified LiDAR platform.

Unlike typical multi-vendor approaches which introduce challenges such as incompatible data formats, complex calibration and fragmented software—Seyond delivers a unified hardware and software platform that reduces integration complexity and accelerates deployment.

U.S.-Based Manufacturing for Reliability and Scale

Seyond also operates one of the few automotive-grade capable LiDAR manufacturing facilities in the United States, producing BABA-compliant sensors suitable for publicly funded infrastructure projects. Domestic manufacturing strengthens supply chain reliability while enabling faster iteration and customization for customers.

“We’re excited to exhibit at MODEX for the first time and connect with leaders in robotics and automation,” said Billy Ever, VP of Sales and Marketing. “With Hummingbird D1, Robin W, and our full sensing portfolio, we’re delivering a complete perception solution that helps AMRs and AGVs see more, understand more, and operate more safely and efficiently—even in challenging conditions.”

Seyond’s solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of logistics and industrial automation, empowering AMRs, AGVs and the broader wave of Physical AI with reliable, high-performance perception in demanding environments.

Visit Seyond at MODEX 2026

Georgia World Congress Center, Booth #A4114

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About Seyond

Seyond is a global provider of advanced LiDAR solutions for automotive, robotics, and intelligent infrastructure applications. Focused on performance, reliability, and scalability, Seyond’s LiDAR technologies enable real-world autonomy across diverse operating environments. The company is committed to accelerating the adoption of safe, intelligent, and connected systems through next-generation 3D sensing.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efb8a00b-cb11-4272-b653-5dc1094c94ef