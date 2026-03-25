Condominiums: Still the Most Affordable Option Despite Rising Costs

ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Québec, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condominiums continue to gain ground across Quebec and, in many cases, remain the most accessible entry point to homeownership. A new study from the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) confirms their greater affordability yet also highlights a growing complexity due to the combined effect of rising prices, condominium fees, and changes to the regulatory framework.

Over the past ten years, the share of condominiums in total residential sales has increased from 20 per cent in 2015 to 25 per cent in 2025, a trend observed in most regions across Quebec. This confirms the significant growth of this type of housing, both in metropolitan areas and in smaller urban centres.

Condominium fees have doubled in 10 years

Affordability, nonetheless, remains a growing concern, largely due to the sharp rise in condominium fees. The study highlights a significant increase over the past decade: median annual fees have doubled, rising from $1,716 in 2015 to $3,432 in 2025.

This increase is driven not only by higher overall building maintenance costs, but also by new management practices resulting from changes to the regulatory framework.

Relative to sale prices, these fees have remained relatively stable over time, holding at just under 0.9 per cent throughout the period.

“Buying a condominium goes beyond the listed price. Buyers must pay close attention to condominium fees, the contingency fund, and new regulatory requirements, all of which can have a significant impact on the true cost,” explains Camille Laberge, QPAREB Assistant Director and Senior Economist.

Still More Affordable Than Single-Family Homes

Despite these financial pressures and a slight decline in the appeal of condominiums in favour of single-family homes since the pandemic, the study concludes that condominiums remain the most affordable homeownership option in most regions. Even when factoring in condominium fees, monthly costs generally remain lower than those of single-family homes, whose maintenance expenses are often underestimated.

This reality continues to position condominiums as the primary entry point to homeownership for many first-time buyers.

Law 16: higher costs, but better protection

The study also highlights the impact of Law 16, which aims to modernize condominium management and ensure adequate financial planning.

While these requirements may lead to higher costs in the short term, they improve transparency and maintenance and repair planning, while reducing risks for co-owners.

It is also worth noting that condominium sales without a legal warranty are the least common of all residential categories, as they are generally newer and better governed through a declaration of co-ownership and syndicate management.

“Although condominiums remain a relatively affordable option, purchasing one today requires a much clearer understanding of the financial and regulatory issues involved,” states Charles Brant, QPAREB Market Analysis Director. “In this context, real estate brokers play a crucial role in helping buyers and sellers navigate the complex web of documents, obligations, and specificities inherent to this type of transaction.”

Different regional market dynamics: sources of opportunity

The QPAREB study also points to contrasting market conditions across Quebec’s regions.

In the west of the province, particularly in the Montreal and Gatineau metropolitan areas, the rise in inventory has gradually eased market conditions, offering buyers more choice.

Conversely, several markets in the eastern part of the province, including Quebec City, Saguenay, and Trois-Rivières, continue to face a shortage of properties, which is keeping prices under strong upward pressure and favouring sellers.

About the study

The study “Condominiums: A Balance Between Compromise, Legislation, and Financial Pressures” analyzes developments in the Quebec condominium market using data from the Centris system. It highlights regional trends, price movements, and the impact of regulatory changes.

To view the full study, click here.

About the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 15,000 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The QPAREB is also an important player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Quebec’s residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information. The QPAREB has its head office in Quebec City, administrative offices in Montreal and a regional office in Saguenay. It has two subsidiaries: Société Centris inc. and the Collège de l’immobilier du Québec. Follow its activities at qpareb.ca or via its social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

For more information:

Ariane Boulé Morin Relations Publiques

media@apciq.ca