BullFrog AI Unveils bfARENAS™ Scenario-based Decision Engine

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology company using artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning to turn complex biomedical data into actionable insights, today unveiled bfARENAS™, a new scenario-based decision engine for pharmaceutical portfolio strategy and clinical trial design, bolstering its end-to-end AI intelligence workflow. The Company will host a webinar in partnership with Xtalks Life Sciences on bfARENAS™ on March 27, 2026 at 11 a.m. ET.

Organizations across biotech, pharma, and clinical research operate in high-uncertainty environments where timelines are long, capital is constrained, and roughly 90% of clinical trials ultimately fail,” said BullFrog AI Founder and CEO Vin Singh. “Despite the explosion of data, many teams still lack a structured, transparent way to translate evidence into consistent R&D decisions, leading to inefficient capital deployment. With bfARENAS™, we take a different approach - we treat strategic scenarios as first-class inputs and use structured comparison to surface recommendations that hold up across multiple futures. The result is clearer R&D strategy and diversified, risk-balanced portfolios that can accelerate the development of innovative therapeutics.”

About bfARENAS™

bfARENAS™ completes the Company's end-to-end intelligence workflow by adding a strategic decision layer to complement existing products bfPREP™ and bfLEAP®. Unlike traditional portfolio machine learning tools that collapse complex judgments into single scores and fixed weightings, bfARENAS™ evaluates options through head-to-head comparison across multiple strategic scenarios, revealing which programs are robust winners and which succeed only under narrow conditions. Combining multiple algorithmic approaches, bfARENAS™ is able to provide biotech and pharmaceutical companies with trackable and explainable decisions for targeted selections to accelerate drug discovery and development programs.

Key capabilities of bfARENAS™ include:

Comparing drug programs, drug targets, biomarkers, indications, and trial designs without forcing arbitrary numerical scores

Testing portfolio decisions against multiple explicit scenarios (e.g., capital-constrained, platform-building, US-first, global)

Identifying options that perform well across strategic futures, not just under a single assumed scenario

Preserving portfolio diversity while surfacing clear leaders to balance concentration with risk mitigation

bfARENAS™ is designed to support biotech and pharmaceutical companies’ high-stakes portfolio and program decisions where multiple strategic factors must be weighed under uncertainty. The platform integrates directly with BullFrog Data Networks™, enabling organizations to move from data harmonization through causal analysis to strategic decision support within a single workflow. BullFrog AI provides an end-to-end AI-driven discovery product as a service to biotech and pharmaceutical companies, delivering everything from drug targets to late stage clinical trial optimization.

Webinar Details

Organizations interested in early access or learning more may contact BullFrog AI here .

On March 27, 2026 at 11 a.m. ET, BullFrog AI will host a webinar in partnership with Xtalks Life Sciences on bfARENAS™ titled “ Turning AI Recommendations into Clear, Defensible Decisions ” led by Juan Felipe Beltrán Lacouture, PhD, BullFrog AI Senior Director of AI, Machine Learning & Innovation.

Attendees will learn how bfARENAS can support cross-functional alignment, improve confidence in portfolio and trial strategy decisions and strengthen governance without requiring extensive system changes. Practical use cases will be discussed, including portfolio prioritization, target selection, biomarker strategy and clinical trial optimization.

Interested attendees should register here .

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to advance drug discovery and development. Through collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI uses causal AI in combination with its proprietary bfLEAP® platform to analyze complex biological data, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce failure rates in clinical trials. For more information visit BullFrog AI at: https://bullfrogai.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; our and our partners’ ability to market and sell our offerings and services, including BullFrog Data Networks™; our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

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