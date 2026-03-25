zSpace and Atlanta Public Schools Demonstrate a Decade of Impact Using AR/VR to Transform STEM and Career Education

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace today highlighted the long-standing success of its immersive augmented and virtual reality learning platform across Atlanta Public Schools (APS), where students have used AR/VR technology since 2015 to deepen STEM learning and explore career pathways.

Over nearly a decade, APS has integrated zSpace immersive learning experiences across elementary, middle, and high school classrooms, giving students hands-on opportunities to explore complex scientific concepts and practice real-world career skills in safe, simulated environments.

Atlanta Public Schools has earned national recognition for its innovation in education, including the 2023 District of Distinction by the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE), District of Distinction designation by zSpace, and within the district, Atlanta College and Career Academy has also been recognized as a School of Distinction for its leadership in preparing students for workforce success.

“Atlanta Public Schools has supported the integration of zSpace to strengthen STEM learning since 2015,” said Dr. Aleigha Henderson-Rosser, Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Technology in Atlanta Public Schools. “We’ve seen how immersive technology helps students explore complex concepts and future career pathways in ways that were not previously possible.”

One of the district’s earliest implementations took place at M. Agnes Jones Elementary School, where educators integrated zSpace into the school’s STEM innovation lab. Highlighted on page 26 of the 2024 National Education Technology Plan , students use interactive 3D simulations to explore science concepts and test ideas through project-based learning.

In one initiative, students researched and designed bat houses to address an insect problem affecting a local community garden . After testing their designs virtually in zSpace, students built and installed the physical structures in their neighborhood.

Building on early STEM success, APS expanded its use of immersive learning into workforce preparation programs at Atlanta College and Career Academy. Students in career pathways such as dental assisting, automotive technology, HVAC, and allied health have access to 24 zSpace workstations to practice procedures and technical skills in realistic environments.

“Our students are gaining practical experience in real-world scenarios without the barriers of cost, safety, or accessibility,” said Dr. Tasharah Wilson, Principal and CEO at Atlanta College and Career Academy. “The ability to simulate complex tasks with zSpace technology gives them a head start in careers they’re passionate about pursuing.”

The academy’s immersive career education programs have also been featured in the American School Board Journal , highlighting how the district is using AR/VR technology to strengthen hands-on learning and career preparation. Watch the full news broadcast from Atlanta 69 here .

District leaders say immersive technology expands access to learning experiences that might otherwise require expensive equipment, specialized labs, or industry facilities. “Immersive learning allows our students to experience science and career pathways in ways that traditional classrooms simply can’t,” said Dr. Natasha Rachell, Director of Instructional Technology for Atlanta Public Schools. “With tools like zSpace, students aren’t just learning about concepts — they’re exploring them, interacting with them, and beginning to see themselves in the careers of the future.” Using zSpace, students can examine human anatomy in interactive 3D models, conduct virtual science experiments, prototype engineering solutions, and practice technical skills aligned with healthcare and skilled trades careers.

By integrating immersive learning from elementary school through career academies, APS has created a continuous pathway where students can explore interests, build skills, and gain confidence in future careers.









“Immersive technology plays a critical role in preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s workforce,” said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. “Our partnership with Atlanta Public Schools demonstrates how AR and VR can transform classrooms into dynamic environments where students learn by doing.”

About Atlanta Public Schools

Atlanta Public Schools is one of the largest school districts in the state of Georgia, serving approximately 50,000 students across 87 learning sites, including 59 neighborhood schools, five partner schools, 19 charter schools, two citywide single-gender academies, and two alternative programs. To learn more about Atlanta Public Schools, where there is Excellence Everywhere, follow us on social media – X/Twitter ( @apsupdate ), Facebook ( Atlanta Public Schools ), and Instagram ( apsupdate ) – or visit us online at www.atlantapublicschools.us .

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables hands-on "learning by doing" experiences proven to improve engagement and student outcomes. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds more than 80 patents, with research published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning (2021) validating the impact of 3D virtual reality technologies on student knowledge gains.

Press Contact:

Amanda Austin

Senior Marketing Director, zSpace, Inc.

press@zspace.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group Cody Slach, Greg Robles

949.574.3860

ZSPC@gateway-grp.com

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