Amogy and Hoku Infrastructure Partner to Advance Ammonia-to-Power Projects for Data Centers in Japan

NEW YORK and TOKYO, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amogy , a provider of mature, scalable, and efficient ammonia-to-power solutions, and Hoku Infrastructure, together with its subsidiary group including Hoku Energy K.K., a developer of large-scale renewable energy projects for applications including data centers, today announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the deployment of ammonia-based power systems in Japan and other Asian countries. The partnership aims to identify opportunities to integrate Amogy’s proprietary technology within Hoku-developed projects.

Under the agreement, Amogy and Hoku will assess the viability of pilot-scale ammonia-to-power projects in Japan and other Asian countries, incorporating Amogy’s ammonia-cracking catalysts into Hoku’s projects for potential commercial applications. This includes distributed power generation projects for data centers, industrial facilities, and other applications.

Amogy’s proprietary ammonia-to-power technology leverages advanced catalyst materials to efficiently crack ammonia into hydrogen. The hydrogen is then fed into a fuel cell or an engine, generating high-performance power with zero carbon emissions. This technology provides scalable, reliable solutions to meet the diverse demands of the clean energy sector.

Hoku bridges Watts and Bits - connecting clean hydrogen, ammonia, and other zero or low-carbon energy sources with high-performance data centers, semiconductor facilities, and digital industries. Hoku is committed to delivering a 24/7, dispatchable, and scalable carbon-free solution - at stable, long-term competitive cost.





“Countries across Asia have been on the leading edge of evaluating how ammonia can serve as a practical, scalable zero-carbon fuel. Amogy has been proud to support this effort, and partnering with Hoku will enable us to expand our footprint and impact in Japan,” said Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy. “By combining Hoku’s project development expertise, including critical sectors like data centers, with Amogy’s unique ammonia-to-power solution, we can establish strong pathways for future commercial deployment.”

“Hoku is committed to advancing next-generation energy infrastructure that supports the global energy transition and digital economy expansion” said John Gorman, Representative Director of Hoku. “Partnering with Amogy allows us to assess how ammonia-based power systems can be integrated into future energy projects and support a reliable, low-carbon power supply.”

Ammonia is increasingly recognized as a key enabler of the hydrogen economy because it offers a practical, energy-dense, and easily transportable form of hydrogen. Unlike pure hydrogen, which is challenging to store and move at scale, ammonia can be shipped using existing global infrastructure. When ammonia is cracked into hydrogen, the hydrogen can be used as a carbon-free fuel source ideal for distributed power generation, global shipping, and other applications.

Widely recognized as a pioneer in the hydrogen economy, Japan has positioned hydrogen and ammonia at the core of its decarbonization strategy to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Supported by strong government policies and long-term planning frameworks, Japan’s ambitious deployment targets make it a strategic location for Amogy and Hoku to demonstrate both technical and commercial viability.

About Amogy

Amogy provides carbon-free energy solutions to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like power generation, maritime shipping, and heavy industry. Proven in real-world applications, its patented ammonia cracking technology offers a mature, scalable, and highly efficient method for splitting ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen. The produced hydrogen is directed to integrated fuel cells or hydrogen engines, generating high-performance power with zero carbon emissions.

Amogy is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, with additional locations including Houston, Texas, and Seoul, South Korea. Amogy is backed by investors including Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, SK Innovation, Aramco Ventures, Mitsubishi Corporation, Samsung Heavy Industries, BHP Ventures, and AP Ventures. For more information, follow Amogy on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook, and YouTube, or visit www.amogy.co.

Media Contact: amogy@marketbridge.com

About Hoku

Hoku bridges Watts and Bits - connecting clean hydrogen, ammonia, and other zero or low-carbon energy sources with high-performance data centers, semiconductor facilities, and digital industries. Our projects form the backbone of national and corporate efforts to achieve decarbonized growth, delivering dispatchable and flexible 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy (CFE) for the rapidly expanding digital economy.

Hoku’s senior management team brings extensive combined experience, with deep industrial expertise across renewable energy, thermal power, oil & gas, and IT & software. Hoku’s mission is to enable integrated infrastructure where clean energy and digital intelligence converge - powering the AI and carbon free economy through the development of clean energy and data assets.

Media Contact: info@hokuenergy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfccacdf-85db-4c30-a8b2-177b151c4d01