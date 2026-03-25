Kognitos Named Exemplary Provider in 2026 ISG Buyers Guide for Automation and Orchestration Emerging Providers

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kognitos , the pioneer of neurosymbolic AI for business automation, today announced it has been recognized as an Exemplary Provider in the 2026 ISG Buyers Guide™ for Automation and Orchestration Emerging Providers , published by ISG Research. In an evaluation of emerging providers, Kognitos was one of only three vendors to achieve this designation and was named a Leader across all evaluated categories, including Overall, Platform, Product Experience, Capability and Customer Experience.

The recognition comes as enterprises look beyond traditional automation approaches that are often brittle, complex to maintain and heavily reliant on technical resources. Kognitos is helping redefine this category around automation that business users can build, operate and trust, using a model built on plain English that enables teams to design, operate and evolve workflows without writing code.

Highlights from the 2026 ISG Buyers Guide for Automation and Orchestration Emerging Providers include:

Exemplary Provider designation: Kognitos was one of only three providers recognized as Exemplary, reflecting above-median performance in both Product Experience and Customer Experience.



Kognitos was one of only three providers recognized as Exemplary, reflecting above-median performance in both Product Experience and Customer Experience. Leader across all categories: Kognitos achieved Leader status in Overall, Platform, Product Experience, Capability and Customer Experience.



Kognitos achieved Leader status in Overall, Platform, Product Experience, Capability and Customer Experience. Strength in customer experience: Kognitos’ strongest performance was in Customer Experience, reflecting its focus on making automation accessible to business users while delivering the reliability required in enterprise environments.



Kognitos’ strongest performance was in Customer Experience, reflecting its focus on making automation accessible to business users while delivering the reliability required in enterprise environments. Balanced platform and product performance: Strong results in Platform and Product Experience reflect Kognitos’ ability to deliver automation that is both accessible to business users and robust enough for enterprise deployment.



Strong results in Platform and Product Experience reflect Kognitos’ ability to deliver automation that is both accessible to business users and robust enough for enterprise deployment. A new approach to automation: Kognitos enables organizations to automate in plain English, replacing fragile, code-based workflows while improving governance, maintainability and control.



“Most companies are discovering that scaling AI is far harder than experimenting with it,” said Binny Gill, CEO and Co-founder of Kognitos. “They’re dealing with brittle automations, unpredictable outputs and systems that are difficult to maintain or govern. What we’re doing with Kognitos is fundamentally different. By enabling automation in plain English and grounding it in deterministic logic, we give businesses something they can actually trust and operate at scale. This recognition from ISG Research reflects that shift from experimentation to real, production-ready automation.”

Kognitos’ Automation Intelligence Platform enables organizations to automate complex business processes using natural language, replacing brittle, code-heavy workflows with logic that is transparent, maintainable and governed. By combining ease of use with deterministic execution, Kognitos helps enterprises reduce technical debt, improve operational reliability, and scale automation with confidence.

The 2026 ISG Buyers Guide for Automation and Orchestration Emerging Providers evaluates vendors based on Product Experience and Customer Experience, providing a balanced assessment of technology capabilities and the overall customer journey.

For more information about the ISG Buyers Guide™, visit www.kognitos.com/whitepaper/isg-buyers-guide-automation-orchestration-2026/.

About ISG Research

ISG Research provides subscription research, advisory consulting and executive event services focused on market trends and disruptive technologies driving change in business computing. ISG Research delivers guidance that helps businesses accelerate growth and create more value. For more information about ISG Research subscriptions, please email contact@isg-one.com .

About Kognitos

Kognitos automates business operations with the first neurosymbolic AI platform engineered for robust governance and tool consolidation. Winner of SiliconANGLE Media's 2026 Tech Innovation CUBEd Award for Most Innovative AI Product , Kognitos uniquely turns tribal and system knowledge into documented, AI-refined automations using English as code, creating a dynamic system of record for enhanced productivity and decision-making. Its unified platform supports hundreds of use cases, free from the risks of brittle bots or black-box AI. With a patented Process Refinement Engine, Kognitos delivers faster ROI, lower costs, and empowered teams. Kognitos was named a Sample Vendor in the Hyperautomation in Finance category in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for AI in Finance, 2025 (Alex Levine, Ash Mehta, 1 August 2025). Headquartered in San Jose, California, Kognitos is backed by leading investors including Prosperity7 Ventures, Khosla Ventures and Wipro Ventures.

Media contact:

PR@kognitos.com

Disclaimer

ISG Buyers Guide™ is a trademark of Information Services Group, Inc. ISG retains all rights, title and interest in and to its research and publications. This press release references the 2026 ISG Buyers Guide™ for Automation and Orchestration Emerging Providers published by ISG Research. Any use of ISG research is subject to its terms and conditions.

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