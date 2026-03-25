NEXE Innovations Announces Planned Partner Transition to Compostable Pods

WINDSOR, Ontario, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXE Innovations Inc. (“NEXE”) (TSX.V: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a compostable and innovative materials company, today announced that a commercial partner has initiated steps toward a transition of significant portion of its single-serve coffee pod volumes from plastic to NEXE’s BPI-certified compostable platform. The transition, expected to occur in phases over the coming months, is anticipated to increase annual partner volumes to approximately 10 to 15 million compostable coffee pods, representing a meaningful step toward revenue scale and improved facility utilization for NEXE.

The partner’s decision follows an extensive validation process in which over 10,000 cases were tested across multiple distribution channels. The partner reported strong consumer feedback and expressed high confidence in both the performance and sustainability credentials of NEXE’s compostable pod. Management believes that the decision to transition reflects the partner’s determination that NEXE’s platform is operationally ready to support their volumes at scale.

This development builds on NEXE’s commercial momentum. Annual pod volumes have grown consistently since the Company’s commercial launch, from 232,000 pods in 2023 to 573,000 in 2024 and 1.8 million in 2025. The planned transition represents a significant inflection point in that trajectory, driven by growing market validation and deepening integration within partner product portfolios.

In support of this transition, NEXE has shipped an additional 350,000 BPI-certified compostable coffee pods across eight SKUs — including two newly launched products — fulfilled for ecoBeans Coffee, Bridgehead, and a North American office coffee services (OCS) distributor, reflecting continued repeat demand across retail, hospitality, and OCS channels.

“The planned transition we are announcing today reflects what we have been building toward — a platform that is now validated at the consumer level and ready to scale. Our partner conducted rigorous testing across thousands of cases in multiple channels before making this decision, and their confidence is a direct endorsement of our technology and operational readiness. In parallel, we are actively evaluating strategic opportunities to accelerate commercialization and maximize shareholder value. Our vertically integrated Windsor facility gives us the cost structure and capacity to absorb significant volume growth without proportional capital investment. As partners transition volumes to our compostable platform, we believe the operating leverage in our model becomes increasingly compelling,” said Ash Guglani, President and Director of NEXE Innovations.

To learn more about NEXE Innovations, visit https://nexeinnovations.com/ , or take a virtual tour of NEXE's facility .

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations is focused on providing innovative compostable material solutions and packaging to the B2B segment to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. NEXE Innovations has developed a proprietary and patented compostable material that can withstand heat, pressure, and water. Our flagship product, the NEXE Pod, a BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, showcases our material's durability and is an ideal substitute for plastic. The NEXE pod is compatible with major coffee brewing machines and is manufactured at NEXE's vertically integrated facility based in North America. Discover our innovative approach to sustainability at www.nexeinnovations.com and join our journey on social media@nexeinnovations. #compostablecoffeepods #sustainability #greentech

On behalf of the Company:

Ash Guglani

President & Director

For investor relations contact:

Kam Mangat

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

invest@nexeinnovations.com

For media relations contact: media@nexeinnovations.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

*NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Keurig®. Keurig® is a registered trademark of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

**NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Nespresso®. Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include, but are not limited to, statements in respect of the Company's partnership with the commercial partner, management’s expectations with respect to potential partner transitions, anticipated production volumes, and future commercial growth. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, the Company's ability to execute on its business strategy and those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for year ended May 31, 2025 and the quarter ended August 31, 2025 under the headings "Risk and Uncertainties". Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include receipt of necessary approvals and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.