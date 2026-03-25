Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Inaugural Class Achieves 97.3% Residency Match Rate

Wichita, Kan., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The inaugural class of Kansas Health Science University’s Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (KHSU -- KansasCOM) has achieved a 97.3% match rate, with 73 of 75 students matching into residency programs nationwide.

Each year, graduating medical students across the country participate in the National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®), commonly known as “The Match.” Through this process, students are paired with residency programs based on a combination of student preferences and program rankings. KansasCOM hosted its Match Day on March 20, where students learned which residency programs they were matched with for the next step of training in their chosen specialties.

“This is an extraordinary achievement and a milestone moment that reflects the dedication of our students, the strength of our faculty and clinical training model, and the promise of KansasCOM’s mission to prepare future physicians to serve communities with skill, compassion and purpose,” said Kimberly Long, Ph.D., interim president of KHSU.

According to 2026 data from the National Residency Matching Program, U.S. MD seniors achieved a 93.5% match rate, while U.S. DO seniors achieved a record-high 93.2% match rate this year.

“As members of the college’s first graduating class, our students are launching their careers as physicians with intention and impact,” said Eric Gish, DO, dean of KansasCOM. “Their success reflects the strength of their preparation and the commitment they bring to serving patients and communities. It also marks a defining moment for KansasCOM and signals the caliber of care our graduates will bring to the future of health care.”

Of the 75 medical students graduating from KansasCOM this year:

73 students matched into a residency program

40 students matched into primary care residency programs

31 students matched into residency programs located in the Midwest

7 students matched into advanced residency programs



Full Match Day results and highlights are available here.

“Our students' impact will not only be seen here in Kansas, but also across the country in 26 other states and in 13 diverse specialties – with a large number serving in primary care. Their match success is a direct representation of their hard work, dedication and embodiment of becoming forward-thinking, patient-centered physicians,” said Brandon Dorion, Ed.D., career services specialist for KHSU.

The college will host its first graduation ceremony on May 9.

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About Kansas Health Science University

Kansas Health Science University (KHSU) is committed to developing strong, innovative education programs in emerging areas of health care. In 2022, KHSU welcomed the first class of students to Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (KansasCOM), the first college of osteopathic medicine in the state. The college provides a comprehensive education that combines the core tenets of osteopathic medicine with curriculum focused on innovative technologies and community-based care. KHSU is part of The Community Solution Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges and universities working together to advance student success and community impact. Learn more.

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