Q4 2025 Supply Chain Growth Index Signals Growing Performance Divide in Logistics GTM

ATLANTA, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeadCoverage, the premier go-to-market (GTM) consulting group in the supply chain and logistics industry, today released its Q4 2025 Supply Chain Growth Index (SCGI). The quarterly benchmark, which tracks Logistics Growth Efficiency Ratio (LGER) performance across freight, logistics, and freight tech companies, reveals a growing divide across the market.

The Q4 median LGER fell sharply to $4.84, well below the mean of $25.74, with results ranging from $0.36 to $204.30. The spread between mean and median signals that a small group of high-performing organizations is driving a disproportionate share of total pipeline impact, while the majority of the market compresses.

"Q4 made one thing unmistakably clear: standing still is no longer a neutral position," said Kara Brown, CEO and co-founder of LeadCoverage. "Intent data, ABM, and paid activation have created a clear divide in the market. The companies using them are moving faster, generating more pipeline, and widening the gap with competitors who waited."

The Q4 results mark a significant shift from the inaugural SCGI, which recorded a median LGER of $26.68 and a mean of $29.51, figures that reflected a relatively tight performance distribution across the market. In a single quarter, the median has collapsed to $4.84 while the mean has held at $25.74, indicating that the middle of the market has deteriorated sharply even as the top has grown stronger.

Top-quartile performers drove the most notable results of the quarter. The high-end LGER reached $204.30, several companies exceeded $20 LGER, and a few enterprise programs accounted for the majority of pipeline generated across the entire index. These organizations shared a common profile: sustained ABM execution, strong intent data adoption, and tight alignment between marketing and sales.

Nearly half of tracked companies fell below $3 LGER, reflecting material inefficiency in GTM spend deployment and a continued over-reliance on legacy outbound and organic motions.

"The organizations that built scalable, data-driven programs are now reaping disproportionate returns," Brown added. "The organizations that delayed are experiencing the cost of that delay in real pipeline terms."

The full Q4 2025 SCGI report is available here.

About LeadCoverage

LeadCoverage is the premier supply chain go-to-market consulting group, dedicated to driving revenue growth for their clients. They specialize in crafting GTM strategies that are grounded in data-backed insights and sophisticated mathematical models. Their proven expertise transforms businesses into market leaders, ensuring they stay ahead of the competition and achieve sustained success.

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