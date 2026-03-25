Percona Partners with Chainguard to Deliver Supremely Secure Open Source Software with Enterprise-Grade Support

RALEIGH, N.C., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona , a leader in enterprise-grade open source database software, support, and services, today announced a new partnership with Chainguard , the trusted source for open source. With the partnership, Percona now supports Chainguard builds across its database software portfolio, giving organizations a path to secure, production-ready container images of open source databases with expert support behind them.

The two companies are starting from a shared premise: getting secure software into production shouldn't require teams to build it themselves. Chainguard builds container images that are secure by default, fully traceable, and designed to keep Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) counts at or near zero. Percona adds the operational layer, providing enterprise-grade expert support so teams aren't on their own when things get complex.

Taking the Complexity Out of Running Open Source Database Software Securely

Shipping open source databases as container images has become a significant pain point for enterprise teams. Security requirements are stricter. Compliance frameworks are more demanding. AI workloads are adding new infrastructure pressure. And organizations run across a wide mix of Linux distributions, hardened systems, and internal platforms, which means off-the-shelf images often do not fit their environment without modification.

The result: teams are left with the headaches of patching, adapting, and re-securing container images on their own. That is time and energy that could be better spent on real work.



This new partnership helps alleviate that burden. Now, organizations can maintain the highest security standards possible, without having to incur the cost and complexity of building custom images all on their own. Chainguard solves the image problem by rebuilding Percona’s database software, packaging and maintaining it using hardened, minimal images built with verifiable provenance, FIPS readiness, and defined CVE service-level agreements (SLAs). Percona solves the support problem. Together, they cover the gap that has been left to engineering teams to fill.

Percona + Chainguard = Secure OS Databases with World-Class Support



This partnership extends across Percona's full database portfolio. That includes Percona software for MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MongoDB, and community versions of PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, Valkey, and Redis.

Open source databases have long carried an unfair reputation for security risk. In practice, the transparency of open source means issues are usually found and fixed quickly. The real challenge is keeping up with the volume: dependencies, components, and the steady stream of CVEs that come with modern software stacks. That pressure is sharpest around databases, where the stakes of a missed patch are high.

Percona Expert Support now covers customers running Chainguard builds, so organizations can adopt these images and still access the same expert support when they need it.

“Secure, compliant, and reliable data infrastructure is mission critical in the modern enterprise,” said Peter Farkas, CEO at Percona. “And with new regulations and more complex architectures becoming increasingly commonplace, many organizations are struggling to keep up. By partnering with Chainguard, Percona is helping to ease that burden. With secure-by-default container images of all of our open source database software, our customers can spend less time worrying about patching CVEs and more time innovating.”

“Organizations shouldn’t have to choose between the flexibility of open source and the security required for production,” said Brad Bock, Director of Product Management, Chainguard. “By partnering with Percona, we’re combining Chainguard’s secure-by-default, continuously maintained container images with world-class database expertise and support. Together, we’re giving teams a simpler, more reliable way to run open source databases in production without carrying the burden of patching and securing them on their own.”

Percona is among the first organizations to partner with Chainguard and the only to offer exclusively open source software. Other early-stage partners include Azul , Chainloop , Elastic , Expanso , F5 , GitLab , Mattermost , Nirmata , SmallStep and Tiger Data . This group of early adopters represents an early groundswell of support for this new standard for secure-by-default software.

About Percona

Percona is a world-class open source database software, support, and services company. The organization is dedicated to helping businesses ensure their databases—and the applications that depend on them—are secure, compliant, performant, and highly available. Through a unique combination of database expertise and enterprise-grade open source software, Percona empowers organizations with the freedom to choose, the freedom to create, and the freedom to innovate with speed as they grow. For more information, visit www.percona.com .

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Janabeth Ward

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