Subtext Surpasses 28 Million Subscribers and 10 Billion Messages in 2025, Achieves 105% Revenue Growth YoY

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Subtext , an award-winning texting platform that connects media companies, brands, artists, and creators to their audiences, today announced its strongest year to date: subscribers surpassed 28 million (200% YoY growth), revenue grew 105% year over year, 10 billion messages were sent on the platform, and churn held below 1%.

As AI reshapes search and discovery, email inboxes overflow, and social platforms increasingly filter content through unpredictable algorithms, organizations and creators are looking for channels they can rely on for sustainable audience engagement and meaningful conversions. SMS has emerged as that direct channel, where communication reaches audiences without algorithmic interference and audiences remain engaged once they have subscribed, driving action and revenue in ways other channels increasingly cannot.

Subtext's growth reflects accelerating demand for owned audience channels. In 2025, Subtext expanded its industry reach across media and publishing, music, sports, creators, and politics, with client relationships like NBCUniversal, Sony Music, Warner Music, Forbes, Hearst, USA Today Network, and SoundCloud. The company was recognized on Fast Company's 2025 list of the World's Most Innovative Companies, reflecting acknowledgment of SMS as a critical audience engagement channel.

As its client base grew rapidly this year, Subtext gave clients powerful new tools to understand and act on their audience data. The new Audience tab surfaced deeper subscriber insights in one place, while Signup Method tracking identified where audience growth was originating. Enhanced Webhooks and API capabilities let clients put that data to work, powering more sophisticated integrations and campaign automation.

"2025 was a defining year for Subtext and for SMS as a channel. Exceeding 28 million subscribers and 10 billion messages signals a fundamental shift in how brands and creators think about audience relationships,” said Mike Donoghue, co-founder and CEO of Subtext. “As AI, unpredictable algorithms, and cluttered inboxes make reach harder to guarantee, owning your audience has never been clearer. SMS delivers engagement and revenue other channels can't. The audience you own is the only one you can count on."

Subtext also released its 2026 SMS Benchmark Report analyzing 10 billion messages sent across eight industries in 2025. The report reveals that Subtext SMS campaigns achieved a 98% open rate, with 95% of messages opened within three minutes, and click-through rates exceeding 20% in five of eight industries served, significantly outperforming channels like email and social media. For the full benchmark report, see here .

About Subtext

Subtext is an award-winning conversation platform that connects publishers, creators, and brands with their audiences through text messaging. By making direct connections with their audience, Subtext customers can communicate one-on-one or at scale. Subtext customers include NBCUniversal, Sony Music, Warner Music, Hearst, Forbes, The Washington Post, and USA Today Network. For more information, visit joinsubtext.com or request a demo .