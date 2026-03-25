GetYourGuide Launches Global Brand Campaign "Book Forward to It," Reframing How Travelers Think About Planning

Appealing to the 80% of travelers who prioritize preparation over impulse, GetYourGuide and creative agency Preacher flip the script on travel spontaneity

Berlin, Germany | March 25, 2026 | GetYourGuide , a global marketplace for travel experiences, has unveiled its 2026 global brand campaign, "Book Forward to It." The campaign makes a sharp, playful, deeply human argument for why the most spontaneous-feeling travel moments are almost always the result of smart planning.

It also serves to debunk one of travel's most persistent myths: that the best experiences just happen. They don't. And GetYourGuide has the receipts to prove it.

The integrated platform is rolling out globally across the US, UK, France, and Germany across TV, CTV, digital video, out-of-home (OOH), radio, paid social, and streaming audio, and was developed in partnership with global creative agency Preacher , led by its Amsterdam office. The agency, headquartered in Austin, TX, is known for work that's as strategically rigorous as it is culturally resonant.

Central to the work are four hero films capturing real travelers, families and friends — not actors. A solo explorer on a street food crawl through Mexico, a family in a flour-dusted Italian kitchen, a couple having what can only be described as "jamón sweats" on a private yacht off the coast of Spain, and two friends finally getting an answer to all their questions while stargazing off the beaten path. Each ends in the same place with the GetYourGuide app, a booking being made, and the understanding that what just happened started right there.

“This campaign is about a simple truth: the magic of travel isn't random,” said Anne Wallin, Director of Creative Marketing at GetYourGuide. "'Book Forward to It' celebrates the planners, the people who do the work upfront so they can be fully present in the moments that matter. Because the most spontaneous experiences are the ones you set up for yourself.”

The campaign comes on the heels of fresh momentum for GetYourGuide, which recently celebrated a landmark year becoming the first experiences platform to cross key thresholds: profitability, €1bn in revenue in 2025, and 33 million experiences booked. It's a fitting backdrop for a campaign that proves the point that the best moments aren't stumbled upon. They're booked.The brand continues to build on that foundation, with the recent appointment of Rob Rekutriak as Chief Product Officer and the launch of a GetYourGuide ChatGPT app, deepening its commitment to helping travelers plan smarter and experience more.

THE TRUTH NOBODY SAYS OUT LOUD

The modern traveler is not impulsive. They're perpetually planning.

Over 80% of travelers are thinking about their next trip at any given time, according to GetYourGuide survey data. And yet travel marketing has spent decades selling the opposite fantasy. The serendipitous detour. The lucky find. The moment that just happened.

The reality is modern travelers hold two truths in tension: they want to feel spontaneous and in the moment, but they also know that truly life-changing trips are the ones that they researched and planned. "Book Forward to It" gives travelers permission to own that tension through a simple yet powerful reframe: the travel moment you'll talk about for years didn't find you. You found it.

"So many travel campaigns are about the destination. GetYourGuide is all about the doing," said Seth Gaffney, Co-Founder at Preacher. “This campaign doesn’t just encourage people to book, it also shines a spotlight on those who made incredible moments happen.”

View the films here: Stargazing , Boat Tour , Food Tour and Pasta Workshop.

ABOUT GETYOURGUIDE

GetYourGuide is a leading global online marketplace to discover and book experiences worth traveling for. Travelers can use GetYourGuide to find things to do in more than 18,000 cities, including tours from local experts, exclusive access to must-see attractions, as well as immersive bucket-list experiences. Fifty-thousand supply partners leverage GetYourGuide’s easy-to-use platform to grow their businesses, offering 200,000 experiences to travelers around the world. For more information, follow GetYourGuide on LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok and visit getyourguide.com. Book forward to it at getyourguide.com .

ABOUT PREACHER

Preacher is an independent global creative agency based in Austin, Texas and Amsterdam, the Netherlands. We're spreading the good word for brands we believe in like GMC, Topo Chico, Hertz, High Noon, PrizePicks, and TomTom. For more, visit: http://preacher.co .

PRESS CONTACT

GetYourGuide: Catherine Treyz, press@getyourguide.com

Preacher: Alyssa Siegel, alyssa@aj-media.com

