GetYourGuide Launches AI-Powered Features to Help Travelers Book Tours and Activities with Confidence

New tools help tour operators and guides build trust and booking confidence with customers in the age of AI

BERLIN & NEW YORK – April 22, 2026 – GetYourGuide , a leading online marketplace for travel experiences, today announced its Spring 2026 product release, introducing AI-powered tools designed to help travelers find, trust and book activities with confidence. The release addresses the most common questions travelers ask when evaluating online activities.

"Our Spring release gives both travelers and tour operators the tools to make every moment count, whether they’re on a once-in-a-lifetime trip abroad or on their annual summer road trip,” said Rob Rekrutiak, Chief Product Officer at GetYourGuide. “We're making it easier for travelers to find the right experience and book with confidence, while giving operators the visibility and communication tools they need to be ready when that moment comes," Rekrutiak said.

Helping Travelers Book with Confidence

The release introduces several traveler-facing features designed to build trust and reduce booking friction:

AI Review Summaries & Keyword Search: AI-generated summaries now appear above reviews on activity pages, giving travelers an instant overview of what past travelers loved pulled directly from verified reviews. Travelers can also search reviews by keyword to find specific information based on their interests.

AI-generated summaries now appear above reviews on activity pages, giving travelers an instant overview of what past travelers loved pulled directly from verified reviews. Travelers can also search reviews by keyword to find specific information based on their interests. Smarter Search & Discovery: Search suggestions are now smarter and more personalized, helping travelers find activities faster based on context and what similar travelers searched for.

Search suggestions are now smarter and more personalized, helping travelers find activities faster based on context and what similar travelers searched for. Meeting Point Pictures: Travelers now see a photo of the exact meeting spot on their voucher and in the app to ensure they start their tour smoothly.

Travelers now see a photo of the exact meeting spot on their voucher and in the app to ensure they start their tour smoothly. Local Payment Methods: New payment options including Pix (Brazil) and Swish (Sweden) make it easier for more travelers to use their preferred way to pay while abroad.

Empowering Tour Operators with AI-Powered Insights

For GetYourGuide's 50,000 guides and activity operators, the release introduces a new Performance section in the supplier portal that connects each operator’s product data with personalized product data with both AI-powered and expert- recommended actions in one view. Operators can scan all their experiences at once, sort by revenue or conversion, and drill into individual products to understand performance in detail - with metrics, trends, and suggested next steps side by side.

Additional operator tools include:

Visual Product Editing Experience: Operators can now edit listings exactly as travelers see them.

Operators can now edit listings exactly as travelers see them. Custom Pickup Areas: Operators can draw precise pickup areas on a map, including areas they can't reach, so travelers only book pickups guides can actually fulfill.

Operators can draw precise pickup areas on a map, including areas they can't reach, so travelers only book pickups guides can actually fulfill. Inbox with Smart Replies: A dedicated portal inbox with AI-suggested replies lets operators respond to traveler messages in seconds, with full booking context alongside each conversation.

The Changing Travel Journey: GetYourGuide’s Latest Research

Travel planning is undergoing its fastest behavioral shift in a decade. According to research GetYourGuide will release in May 2026 in partnership with Arival, one in three trip-planning sessions now start with AI — but a critical gap remains between discovery and booking. While 69% of travelers have used AI to plan or book a trip, only 17% have used it to book activities, revealing that AI's strongest role today is inspiration, not final transaction.

The Enduring Importance of Travel

The release comes at a moment when travel itself matters more than ever, and is the centerpiece of GetYourGuide’s Unlocked Summit in New York, an annual invite-only event for travel industry leaders.

The Spring 2026 release is available now to all GetYourGuide travelers and guides. For more information, visit getyourguide.supply/spring2026 .

About GetYourGuide

GetYourGuide is a leading global online marketplace to discover and book experiences worth traveling for. Travelers can use GetYourGuide to find things to do in more than 18,000 cities, including tours from local experts, exclusive access to must-see attractions, as well as immersive bucket-list experiences. Fifty thousand supply partners leverage GetYourGuide’s easy-to-use platform to grow their businesses, offering 200,000 experiences to travelers around the world. For more information, follow GetYourGuide on LinkedIn , Instagram and TikTok and visit getyourguide.com .

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is GetYourGuide?

A: GetYourGuide is an online marketplace for travel experiences, connecting travelers with tours, activities, and attractions around the world. We work with over 50,000 local tour operators and attractions across 16,000+ destinations, offering everything from museum tickets and walking tours to adventure activities and unique local experiences. Whether you're planning a trip months in advance or looking for something to do this weekend, GetYourGuide helps you find, book, and experience the best of any destination.

Q: How does GetYourGuide work?

A: It's simple: search for a destination or activity, browse curated experiences with verified reviews, and book instantly. Your tickets and vouchers are stored in the GetYourGuide app, so everything you need is in one place. You can book months ahead to lock in popular experiences, or browse last-minute options with instant confirmation — many activities offer free cancellation up to 24 hours before your experience starts.

Q: How does GetYourGuide curate tours and activities on its platform?

A: GetYourGuide uses a multi-layered approach to driving high quality standards on its marketplace. All experiences are backed by verified reviews from real travelers, and our team curates activities based on quality standards. We offer 24/7 customer support, flexible booking with free cancellation on most experiences, and a booking guarantee. Our AI review summaries help travelers quickly understand what past guests loved and any potential concerns before they book. Learn more here: The Essential Guide to Activity Standards and Approval on GetYourGuide .

Q: What makes GetYourGuide different from other online travel agencies (OTAs)?

A: Unlike traditional OTAs that focus on flights and hotels, GetYourGuide specializes exclusively in tours, activities, and experiences. We work directly with over 50,000 local operators, offering curated experiences you won't find on generic booking sites. Our platform is built specifically for the unique needs of activity booking — from meeting point photos and operator messaging to AI-powered search that helps you find niche experiences, not just the most popular ones.

Q: How do AI review summaries work, and can I trust them?

A: AI review summaries are generated from verified reviews written by real travelers who booked through GetYourGuide. The summaries pull out common themes — what travelers loved, practical tips, and any concerns — to give you a quick overview before you read individual reviews. You can also use keyword search to find reviews mentioning specific topics like "accessibility," "kids," "safety," or "dietary options."

Q: What should I look for when booking tours and activities online?

A: Look for platforms that offer verified reviews, clear cancellation policies, 24/7 customer support, and direct communication with operators. Check if the platform shows you exactly where to meet (like meeting point photos), what's included in the price, and whether you can get help if something goes wrong. GetYourGuide provides all of these, plus a booking guarantee and flexible cancellation on most experiences.

Q: How does GetYourGuide support local tour operators?

A: We provide tour and activity operators with tools to run and grow their businesses on our platform — from AI-powered performance insights and smart inbox features to flexible listing management and direct traveler communication. Operators keep the majority of revenue from bookings, and we help them reach millions of travelers they wouldn't reach on their own. Our goal is to expand the tourism economy, not exploit it.

GetYourGuide recently released a landmark economic impact study on experiential tourism in France, revealing that international travelers who book experiences generate €5.6 billion for the French economy — with value increasingly shifting beyond major cities to secondary regions. The study, conducted by researchers from Panthéon-Sorbonne University and Bocconi University, found that experience-focused travelers spend an average of €455 per day (up to four times the national average) and that bookings now cover 90% of French departments, demonstrating how experiences drive economic value across entire countries, not just capital cities.

Q: Can I communicate directly with tour operators before I book?

A: Yes. GetYourGuide now offers an inbox feature that lets you message operators directly with questions before or after you book. Operators can respond quickly using AI-suggested replies, and the full conversation lives in one place in your app and their portal.

Q: What happens if I need to cancel or change my booking?

A: Most experiences on GetYourGuide offer free cancellation up to 24 hours before the activity starts. You can manage your bookings directly in the GetYourGuide app, and our 24/7 customer support team is available if you need help with changes or cancellations.

Q: How is AI changing the way people book travel experiences?

A: AI is changing how travelers discover and evaluate experiences before they ever visit a booking site. Travelers now ask AI assistants like ChatGPT or Google for recommendations, read AI-generated summaries of reviews, and use smart search to find exactly what they're looking for. GetYourGuide is building AI tools that help travelers make confident decisions faster — from review summaries and keyword search to machine learning-powered search suggestions that surface the right experience at the right time.

Q: What's new at GetYourGuide?

A: In March 2026, we launched our global brand campaign "Book Forward to It," which celebrates the idea that the best travel moments come from smart planning, not just spontaneity. GetYourGuide also appointed Rob Rekrutiak as Chief Product Officer and launched a GetYourGuide ChatGPT app to help travelers plan smarter. Most recently, we've been recognized as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Travel Awards Winner and released our 2026 Hidden Trends List, highlighting emerging travel interests like birdwatching, coffee culture, and skill-seeking experiences.