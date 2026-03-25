Cyderes Introduces Meridian Entity Fabric to Power Security Investigations and Risk Reduction

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyderes, a global managed cybersecurity services partner helping enterprises Be Everyday Ready™ against the relentless threatscape, today announced Meridian, a new proprietary AI-powered entity fabric designed to establish a continuously reconciled understanding of how identities, assets, access and exposures connect across the enterprise. With Meridian as the foundational intelligence layer powering Cyderes Managed Detection and Response services, Cyderes analysts and AI agents are uniquely able to investigate threats with full environmental context, reduce risk and stop threats.

Security operations centers handle more than 11,000 alerts per day, and despite unprecedented levels of investment the average organization still cannot account for at least 30% of its attack surface. The industry has largely responded to security concerns from the board level to the individual practitioner with point-solutions designed to address specific problems, forcing organizations to rely on dozens of specialized tools to detect anomalies, identify vulnerabilities and manage access. This fragmented tooling landscape puts the onus on security teams to interpret a wide variety of signals – all based on incomplete data – to formulate a coherent understanding of risk across the environment. Meridian utilizes Cyderes’ proprietary AI agents to take this burden off of overworked security personnel, delivering a comprehensive intelligence layer that agents and analysts utilize for fully informed decision making.

“Security teams are drowning in signals but starving for context,” said Chris Schueler, CEO, Cyderes. “Organizations receive thousands of alerts every day, yet most platforms still prioritize based on static severity scores that don’t reflect real-world risk. Without understanding how identities, assets, and access relationships intersect, it’s impossible to determine which threats actually matter. Meridian changes this, continuously reconciling data across security and business systems, allowing us to focus on reducing real risk across the organization rather than simply clearing alerts.”

The security industry has largely ignored this problem, leaving it to security teams or service providers to interpret the wide variety of signals they receive and identify risk areas. Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM) platforms aggregate data, but providing access to a centralized data lake doesn’t help security teams understand their environment any better. Meridian’s AI agents crawl the entire environment and reconcile entities across the IT estate with one another in real-time, creating a shared intelligence layer that establishes how identities, assets, access and exposures connect. This living consensus forms a unified risk model that security teams, AI systems and operational workflows can all operate from.

Unlike most security tools that rely on static severity scores derived from individual tools, Meridian’s AI agents autonomously identify all identities, assets, and access points, reconcile every aspect of the threat surface with one another to develop a comprehensive, real-time understanding, and evaluates risk based on identity privilege, asset criticality, access and potential blast radius. By filtering everything through the lens of identity and analyzing not only for what an attacker has access to now but what they could soon gain access to given the identity map, Meridian understands the potential impact of any attack or vulnerability and prioritizes based on real blast radius. This allows Cyderes clients to focus their security efforts on the exposures and threats that have the greatest potential impact.

The Meridian understanding layer enables detection platforms to investigate alerts with greater context, exposure management teams to prioritize remediation based on real-world impact, and identity security programs to understand how access relationships influence potential attack paths. The result is a security program that operates around validated risk rather than an assortment of fragmented signals.



Meridian is available today as part of Cyderes Managed Detection and Response and will expand across the Cyderes product and services portfolio. To learn more about Meridian or to meet the Cyderes team, visit the Cyderes webpage, or stop by RSA Conference 2026, Booth N-6179.

About Cyderes

Cyderes is a global managed cybersecurity services partner dedicated to helping organizations defend against today’s evolving threat landscape. The company specializes in Identity and Access Management, Exposure Management, and Managed Detection and Response. Cyderes works with clients’ existing technology investments and augments them with AI-driven insights and experienced operators to deliver measurable security outcomes.

Media Contact:

Kat Kaplan

Marketbridge for Cyderes

201-314-8730

cyderes@marketbridge.com