Cyderes Opens New India Office Amid Soaring Global Demand for World-Class Security Operations

BENGALURU, India, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyderes, a global managed cybersecurity services partner helping enterprises Be Everyday Ready™ against the relentless threatscape, today announced the opening of its new office in Bengaluru, India. The 25,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art space, located in the center of India’s technology sector, will strengthen the company’s ability to support global organizations and reinforce its commitment to scaling world-class security operations.

“The opening of our new Bengaluru office is a significant milestone in our global expansion,” said Chris Schueler, CEO of Cyderes. “This new facility serves as a center of excellence designed to deliver advanced, around-the-clock cybersecurity services to clients worldwide. This strategic investment reinforces our commitment to scaling operations, strengthening innovation, and attracting top talent to support our rapidly expanding global client base.”

At the heart of the Bengaluru office is a dedicated Security Operations Center (SOC) designed to deliver advanced, uninterrupted cybersecurity services to global clients. By integrating high-performance infrastructure with elite technical talent, Cyderes is strengthening its innovation capabilities to support the needs of a rapidly growing client base.

Key features of the facility include:

Continuous Vigilance: A 100-member SOC facility operating 24/7, 365 days a year, providing real-time threat monitoring, detection, and incident response.

A 100-member SOC facility operating 24/7, 365 days a year, providing real-time threat monitoring, detection, and incident response. Confidentiality and Security: Multiple secured client support rooms designed to deliver dedicated, confidential services to global enterprises.

Multiple secured client support rooms designed to deliver dedicated, confidential services to global enterprises. Skill Development: A 44-member training center focused on continuous certifications and advanced cybersecurity capability building.

A 44-member training center focused on continuous certifications and advanced cybersecurity capability building. Innovation Hub: A 3,000-square-foot collaboration and engagement zone created to foster teamwork and employee engagement.

“This new facility represents our continued investment in India as a strategic innovation hub,” said Bhaskar Nagasai D, SVP and India Country Head at Cyderes. “By combining modern technological infrastructure with exceptional talent, we are enhancing our ability to deliver scalable, 24/7 cybersecurity services to clients around the world.”

Cyderes now has five global security operations centers and nearly 900 employees who service thousands of organizations across a wide variety of sectors. With this new SOC, Cyderes is actively onboarding top-tier cybersecurity talent in India to further bolster global operations. The Bengaluru office is central to the company’s long-term vision of blending operational excellence with a future-ready workforce.

About Cyderes

Cyderes is a global managed cybersecurity services partner dedicated to defending against today's relentless threatscape. Specialized in delivering Identity and Access Management (IAM), Exposure Management, and risk programs that stop active threats fast with Managed Detection and Response (MDR) that works with existing security tools, augmented by AI and driven by seasoned operators. Cyderes enables enterprises to anticipate threats and respond with speed, precision, and confidence, helping them Be Everyday Ready™.

