Cyderes Acquires Lucidum to Develop Identity-Centric Security Data Fabric for Modern Cyber Defense

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyderes, a global managed cybersecurity services partner focused on defending against today’s most sophisticated threats, announced the acquisition of Lucidum, a leading provider of security data fabric and entity intelligence. The acquisition provides Cyderes with a unified, identity-aware foundation, strengthening its core solutions while setting the stage for greater output across existing agentic AI offerings and supporting the development of advanced AI-driven remediation workflows for clients.

Many organizations continue to operate with fragmented, inconsistent data across identity systems, assets, entitlements, cloud environments, and endpoint telemetry. This fragmented view limits the ability to investigate incidents, prioritize exposures, and understand relationships across the environment. More than half of security teams list disconnected and inconsistent data as a top challenge, limiting their ability to investigate incidents and understand exposure pathways according to Cisco’s Security Outcomes Report. Meanwhile, attackers are increasingly using automated reconnaissance and AI to understand environments better than the defenders protecting them.

Lucidum’s data fabric solves this problem by unifying identity, assets, privileges, exposures, and relationships into a single, continuously updated representation of an organization’s environment. This identity-aware fabric becomes the connective tissue, providing the context security teams need to make faster and more accurate decisions. The approach provides a reliable foundation, functioning as the nervous system for Cyderes’ broader portfolio.

“Effective defense requires clarity, consistency, and context,” said Chris Schueler, CEO, Cyderes. “Lucidum’s data fabric gives us the shared foundation necessary to unify that context across every environment we protect. This becomes the backbone for our Identity & Access Management, Exposure Management, and Managed Detection & Response capabilities, the base layer upon which we will build the SaaS offerings and AI-driven capabilities our clients need next.”

Lucidum’s data fabric uses a combination of machine learning, patented inference techniques, and large-scale entity resolution to reconcile and map assets and identities across hybrid environments. The result is a unified and trustworthy picture enabling Cyderes to efficiently deliver stronger investigations, more accurate exposure prioritization, and identity-first outcomes even in environments where telemetry is incomplete.

“Cyderes is the right organization to bring the full value of our data fabric to market,” said Joel Fulton, CEO and Founder, Lucidum. “Our goal has always been to provide organizations with the clarity needed to secure their digital ecosystems. Cyderes adds the operational capacity and agentic AI capabilities to act on that clarity and turn insight into measurable security outcomes.”

Laying the Foundation for Mesh and Agentic AI

The acquisition accelerates Cyderes’ roadmap for applying agentic AI and its emerging mesh architecture to better support clients. Recent industry research indicates only 54 percent of IT professionals have full visibility into the data their AI agents can access, which means nearly half of organizations lack the trusted data required for safe and effective AI deployment. With Lucidum’s data fabric serving as the base for mesh architecture, Cyderes can deploy agentic AI that unifies threat visibility, delivers data-driven response recommendations, and supports teams throughout investigation and response.

Stronger Together: Cyderes + Lucidum

By making Lucidum the entity fabric across its portfolio, Cyderes is well positioned to deliver:

Stronger IAM programs through complete entitlement and privilege visibility

through complete entitlement and privilege visibility Enhanced data-driven Exposure Management based on real relationships, reachability, and blast radius

based on real relationships, reachability, and blast radius Higher fidelity MDR investigations grounded in reliable identity and asset context

grounded in reliable identity and asset context AI-driven decision support and agentic automation that depend on trustworthy data

that depend on trustworthy data SaaS offerings built on top of a connected and high-quality fabric



Lucidum will continue to support its existing customers, who will now have the option to leverage Cyderes’ Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Identity and Access Management (IAM), Exposure Management, and broader managed security services on top of the Lucidum data fabric.

