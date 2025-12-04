Cyderes Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth and Enhance Client Value

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyderes, a global managed cybersecurity services partner helping enterprises Be Everyday Ready™ against the relentless threatscape, today announced two key additions to its executive leadership team. Connor McKenzie has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer and Rick Miller joins the company as its new Chief Customer Officer. Together, they will align Cyderes’ growth strategy and industry expertise to deliver greater, measurable value for clients worldwide.

“We are thrilled to welcome Connor McKenzie and Rick Miller to the Cyderes executive leadership team,” said Chris Schueler, CEO of Cyderes. “Our rapid growth is a direct result of the unmatched value and service our teams deliver every day. To sustain and scale that impact, we need leaders who understand both the market and our clients’ most pressing security challenges. Connor will assist with sharpening and executing our strategy, while Rick will ensure our clients’ voices directly shape our roadmap and experience. I’m excited to partner with them both as we enter our next stage of growth.”

Connor McKenzie has been promoted to Chief Strategy Officer after more than a decade with Cyderes. McKenzie started his tenure as the company’s first U.S. employee, and has worked across the organization to drive growth, forge strategic partnerships and establish Cyderes as a leader in managed cybersecurity services. In his new role, McKenzie will lead corporate and portfolio strategy, advancing the company’s security fabric and agentic AI solutions, overseeing alliances and ecosystem development

“Cyderes has grown alongside some of the world’s most sophisticated security teams, and I’ve seen first-hand how much is at stake for our clients,” said McKenzie. “Our mission is to help organizations predict, identify, and neutralize threats faster than ever before, while simplifying an increasingly complex security landscape. In this new role, I look forward to working with our leadership team and partners to expand what’s possible for our clients and to scale the impact Cyderes has already built in the market.”

Rick Miller brings more than two decades of global enterprise managed security service leadership to Cyderes. He most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of GoSecure, a leading provider of Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) and professional cybersecurity services, where he was responsible for operational execution and strengthening customer relationships. Previously, Miller held executive roles at Trustwave, IBM, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where he led teams serving large, complex enterprises across multiple industries. As Chief Customer Officer, Miller will lead Cyderes’ client success, service experience, and retention strategy. Working closely with clients, he will focus on ensuring client feedback influences service innovation and deepening long-term partnerships across key segments and verticals.

“I was drawn to Cyderes by the caliber of its team, its identity-first approach to managed cybersecurity, and the strength of its client relationships,” said Miller. “Our clients are under extraordinary pressure to do more with less while facing a relentless threat environment. My priority is to make sure they continuously see tangible value in their Cyderes partnership and have a clear voice in where we go next as a company. I’m honored to join at such an important moment and to help Chris, Connor, and the executive leadership team scale the business and elevate the client experience.”

The executive appointments are the latest example of Cyderes expanding its value offering to its clients. The company recently launched Howler Cell, an elite division composed of experienced cybersecurity operatives dedicated to identifying and stopping advanced threats. Led by a team of former FBI agents and threat researchers from top security organizations, Howler Cell reinforces Cyderes’ capacity to strengthen global defenses and ensure its clients and the cybersecurity community remain one step ahead of adversaries.

About Cyderes

Cyderes is a global managed cybersecurity services partner dedicated to defending against today’s relentless threatscape. Specialized in delivering Identity and Access Management (IAM), Exposure Management, and risk programs that stop active threats fast with Managed Detection and Response (MDR) that works with existing security tools, augmented by AI and driven by seasoned operators. Cyderes enables enterprises to anticipate threats and respond with speed, precision, and confidence, helping them Be Everyday Ready™.

