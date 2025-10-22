Cyderes Launches Howler Cell, An Elite Division Assembled to Identify and Stop Malicious Threats

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyderes, a global managed cybersecurity services partner engineered to defend against today’s relentless threatscape, today announced the formation of Howler Cell, an elite division composed of experienced cybersecurity operatives dedicated to identifying and stopping advanced threats.

In concert with the launch, Howler Cell released new research detailing a cyberespionage campaign originating out of China that allows threat actors to deploy the ‘ValleyRAT’ remote access trojan.

Howler Cell is led by a team of former FBI agents and threat researchers from Rapid7, Google, SentinelOne, and other top security organizations. Howler Cell reinforces Cyderes’ capacity to strengthen global defenses and ensure its clients and the cybersecurity community remain one step ahead of adversaries. Howler Cell is comprised of professionals from Cyderes’ Threat Research and Intelligence, Threat Hunting, Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR), Offensive Security and Exposure Management, and AI Engineering teams, creating a full-spectrum defense.

“At Cyderes, our first commitment is to our clients, defending them against an increasingly unforgiving threat landscape,” said Chris Schueler, CEO of Cyderes. "The Howler Cell team is constantly watching, analyzing, and calling out emerging threats before they strike. Their work not only strengthens our clients’ defenses but also contributes vital intelligence back to the broader cybersecurity community, improving the overall state of readiness for all.”

Howler Cell’s initial research report examines a Google Chrome installer impersonation campaign that targets China-based victims with the ValleyRAT trojan. Howler Cell researchers identified a new 32-bit malicious installer, disguised as a Chrome installer, which kickstarts a multi-stage delivery chain to ultimately deploy the malware. The installer covers its activity by delivering a legitimate version of Chrome in the foreground to allay suspicion and targets security solutions from Chinese vendors, indicating that the campaign is targeting entities within China.

“ValleyRAT has been a long-standing tool of China-based espionage groups, including TA428,” said Brian Hussey, Head of Howler Cell, Cyderes. “What’s most concerning here is the operational maturity; these actors are blending legitimate installs with malicious payloads to stay invisible. Our goal in publishing this and future research is to help defenders detect and disrupt these tactics before they cause harm.”

As Cyderes’ dedicated R&D and intelligence hub, Howler Cell will investigate active cybercrime campaigns, enrich global threat intelligence sharing, and integrate new findings directly into Cyderes’ offerings, ensuring every client is well-positioned to Be Everyday Ready™.

Howler Cell research can be found on the Howler Cell webpage. For more information about Cyderes visit www.cyderes.com.

