OnePWR Solutions and Spotlight Power Deliver Behind-the-Meter Energy Solutions for Local Utilities

HOUSTON, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In North Dakota, OnePWR Solutions and Spotlight Power LLC announced the successful deployment of two behind-the-meter power generation projects in the Bakken Basin, delivering up to 20 MW of reliable baseload capacity to support growing regional demand.

Powered by flare gas sourced in Western North Dakota, the projects convert stranded natural gas into electricity, providing a scalable solution to local load growth and emissions reduction challenges. The two projects supply critical power to rural communities in North Dakota. Both sites provide a modular solution, generating a combined 20 megawatts of continuous power utilizing sixteen CAT XGC1900 reciprocating natural gas generator sets. Designed as behind-the-meter resources and incorporating on-site gas processing to enable reliable generation, the projects support local distribution load while enabling energy offtake by a regional electric cooperative under a long-term agreement.

The local utilities, a collection of electric cooperatives, have agreed to purchase the generation through OnePWR Solutions’ sister company, Spotlight Power, under an agreement running through May 31, 2030.

“Whether a site requires 10 MW or 400 MW of power, this project highlights our team’s ability to deliver fast, turnkey solutions that address critical power generation needs in remote locations and beyond,” said David Coker, CEO of OnePWR Solutions.

In addition to strengthening grid reliability and delivering additional power generation, the projects also contribute meaningful reductions in gas flaring and emissions in the region.

“Utilizing locally sourced gas that would otherwise be wasted to generate much needed power in support of the grid is a smart use of existing resources. Spotlight Power facilitated the power purchase agreement and is responsible for ensuring that power delivery and commercial operations with the local electric cooperatives are effectively managed,” said Chris Armitage, President of Spotlight Power.

Built to run around the clock, each modular generation plant was designed, built, and installed by OnePWR Solutions and its engineering and construction partner, Energy Solutions. The modular design enabled rapid deployment with both sites brought online in a matter of months.

About OnePWR Solutions

OnePWR Solutions is a turnkey energy solutions provider, focused on developing decentralized microgrids, fixed power plants, and other owned-and-operated power generation solutions. OnePWR helps operators mitigate grid insufficiencies and insure long-term resilience with custom, onsite build-to-suit power generation infrastructure and long-term power purchase agreements. Learn more at onepwrsolutions.com.

About Spotlight Power LLC

Spotlight Power is a Houston-based energy management, trading and marketing company providing tailored services to power generation assets and load customers across the North American wholesale electricity markets. Acting as a strategic extension of each client's commercial and operational team, Spotlight delivers gas supply, real-time optimization, risk management, forward hedging, and customized reporting backed by an average of 1.8 BCF/day in national gas movement and access to more than 550 counterparties. Learn more at spotlightpower.com.

Media inquiries: Jennifer Petree pr@petreepartners.com





Howie Power Plant, North Dakota (photo credit: OnePWR Solutions)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c22d8890-4688-430a-96f5-dd123a10ab75