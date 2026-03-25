Quantum Metric Launches Felix Agentic, the Autonomous Digital Experience Analyst

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Metric, the leader in agentic digital analytics for the enterprise, today introduces Felix Agentic , the always-on autonomous analyst. Leveraging Gemini models, Felix Agentic replaces manual data investigation with immediate, plain-language understanding of digital customer behavior with the right business context.

Powered by a dataset 2,700x richer than traditional analytics or marketing clouds, Felix Agentic continuously analyzes your digital experience to explain what changed, why it changed, and where it is costing you. Offering instant answers without dashboards, customer understanding is now accessible to both technical and non-technical teams.

“For too long, digital transformation has actually meant handing teams a massive data burden and asking them to solve it,” said Mario Ciabarra, CEO of Quantum Metric. “We’ve all seen the result: war rooms, finger-pointing, and days wasted digging through reports. Felix Agentic ends that by making customer understanding immediate and actionable for every member of the enterprise. By automating the investigative process, we are giving digital leaders their time back and opening the opportunity to iterate their experiences further and faster than ever before.”

What are the main capabilities of Felix Agentic?

While traditional analytics platforms have spent decades burying teams in complex dashboards, Felix Agentic utilizes Gemini models to deliver the “gift of understanding.” It searches across the entire experience ecosystem to answer real business questions, like whether you’re on track to hit today’s revenue, bookings, or application goals. In seconds, it analyzes data like traffic, on-site behavior, funnel health, and product usage, following the same process an analyst would to uncover what changed, why it changed, and what to do next.

Felix Agentic is context-aware, using industry guides and analysis workflows to shape its answers and ensure consistent, accurate results. Over time, it learns the context of your business, improving its ability to understand how experience changes impact goals and KPIs. Every step is fully transparent, with clear visibility into the data and reasoning behind each insight.

Key capabilities include:

Felix Chat , which breaks down complex digital experience data to deliver instant, plain-language answers to questions on customer journeys and behaviors. Felix Chat responses automatically explore underlying data to explain what is happening and why in real time. Each answer is grounded in the business’ experience data and supported by autonomous investigative steps.

, which breaks down complex digital experience data to deliver instant, plain-language answers to questions on customer journeys and behaviors. Felix Chat responses automatically explore underlying data to explain what is happening and why in real time. Each answer is grounded in the business’ experience data and supported by autonomous investigative steps. Background Agents , with Google Cloud’s secure infrastructure, these agents continuously monitor key performance indicators and proactively alert teams to changes, explaining the customer behaviors driving those shifts.

, with Google Cloud’s secure infrastructure, these agents continuously monitor key performance indicators and proactively alert teams to changes, explaining the customer behaviors driving those shifts. Copilot - a UI-assistant that embeds agentic capabilities directly into the Quantum Metric platform for support building, managing and easily analyzing views of the digital experience.



How does Felix Agentic close gaps in traditional analytics?

Traditional analytics are failing the modern enterprise. A McKinsey Global Survey reported that nearly 47% of organizations cite the shortage of skilled data professionals as a major barrier to adopting advanced analytics and AI. Felix Agentic addresses this gap by providing agentic digital analytics that deliver clear explanations of customer behavior, technical signals, and impact within the context of the enterprise’s unique business goals and objectives.

Felix Agentic is built on top of an experience dataset of over 300 different metric types. Where other AI solutions powered by traditional analytics focus on manually tagged events, Quantum Metric captures interactions, friction points, and the full customer journey across digital experiences . Without access to this level of context, agentic systems cannot reliably identify the reasons behind KPI changes or provide actionable recommendations.

“Agentic AI is fundamentally changing how many businesses operate, fueling a new era of cloud that can benefit virtually every area of an organization,” said Ritika Suri, Managing Director for Data and AI Partnerships at Google Cloud. “By utilizing Gemini models and Google Cloud’s data tools, Quantum Metric’s Felix Agentic can help customers unlock context-aware insights that improve operations and accelerate business outcomes.”

When is Felix Agentic available?

Felix Chat and Background Agents are available for set-up with existing customers today, with continued rollout to new customers in the coming weeks. For more information on Felix Agentic and the Quantum Metric platform visit https://www.quantummetric.com/platform/felix-ai/agentic .

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric is the leader in agentic digital analytics for the enterprise. The company provides the industry's most complete digital experience data, helping enterprises understand why customer behavior changes and act with the required speed and confidence for today’s digital demands. Combining the industry’s richest, most actionable data set with agentic AI, Quantum Metric delivers a simple, contextual understanding of customer behavior, technical signals, and impact as it relates to unique business goals and objectives. Global enterprises rely on Quantum Metric with the company supporting billions of digital interactions each month and reflecting insights from roughly half of the world’s internet users. For more information, visit www.quantummetric.com .

Media contact:

Walker Sands, for Quantum Metric

quantummetric-pr@walkersands.com