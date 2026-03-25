2026 YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championship to Take Place in Greensboro, NC

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHAT: YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for nearly 2,600 YMCAs across the country, will host the 2026 YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championship in Greensboro, NC. The annual event brings together more than 1,200 elite YMCA swimmers, ages 12–19, for five days of competition across 38 individual and relay events.

This year’s championship continues the Y’s century long legacy of strengthening the foundations of competitive swimming in the U.S. More than 30 YMCA championship alumni have gone on to compete in the Olympics, many earning medals and global recognition.

WHO: The event will feature top YMCA athletes, notable alumni, and leaders in the swimming community. Expected attendees include U.S. National Team Member, Skylar Smith, who will be the guest speaker at the athlete dinner on March 30. The YMCA will also be honoring the first class of the YMCA Swimming Hall of Fame and YMCA Swimmer of the Year, Thomas Heilman.

WHERE: Greensboro Aquatic Center, 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403

WHEN: March 30–April 3, 2026. Event is open to the public.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES: Interviews with athletes, alumni, and Y-USA representatives will be available on-site upon request. Photo and video opportunities will also be accessible during competition hours.

NATIONAL SPONSORS: National sponsors for the 2026 YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championship include Speedo and Gatorade.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

Contact:

Ashley Rubenstein

YMCA of the USA

312-419-8418

media@ymca.net