You're Not Losing Your Hearing. You're Losing Spring. Unlock It for $120 Less.

New York, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The birds are back. The garden is calling. And somewhere across the Easter table, someone just said something that made everyone laugh — and you caught maybe half of it.

Spring is one of the most sound-rich seasons of the year. Birdsong at dawn, backyard conversations, kids narrating their egg hunt in real time. But if you've been quietly turning up the TV, asking people to repeat themselves, or feeling a step removed at family gatherings — you might not be losing your love of the season. You might just be missing the sounds that make it worth celebrating.

Hear Spring. Be Present for Easter.

Whether it's a morning walk through a blooming park or a noisy, joyful Easter dinner, the moments that define this season live in sound. ELEHEAR’s Spring & Easter Sale is built around one simple idea: you shouldn’t have to miss any of it.

From March 25 through April 7, ELEHEAR is offering seasonal savings across its lineup — including its newest in-ear design, Delight, alongside its flagship Beyond Pro.





Sales Pricing: Up to $120 Off

ELEHEAR Delight is now available at $299 (save $70) — a compact, in-ear solution designed for people who prioritize comfort in everyday use. With an ergonomic structure that sits naturally within the ear, Delight supports 10+ hours of continuous wear without pressure or fatigue, making it ideal for daily routines, social settings, and light activity. Powered by VOCCLEAR® AI and equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and app-based controls, it brings together comfort, clarity, and modern usability in one streamlined design.

For those seeking more advanced performance, ELEHEAR Beyond Pro is now available at $509 (save $90), with the Beyond Pro + Dry Box bundle at $529 (save $120). As ELEHEAR’s flagship model, Beyond Pro offers enhanced amplification and refined speech processing for more dynamic listening environments, along with seamless streaming and extended daily functionality.

Why ELEHEAR?

ELEHEAR hearing aids are FDA-registered over-the-counter devices designed for adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss — no prescription required. Every product is built for real-world use:

AI-powered noise reduction with up to 24dB suppression via VOCCLEAR®

Advanced processing for clearer conversations in complex environments

Bluetooth 5.3 streaming for calls, music, and media

Serene sound relief — built-in tinnitus support with 20+ customizable soundscapes, including birdsong, rainfall, and white noise, designed to help users find calm and focus in their daily lives

Professional remote fitting via ElePro — take an in-app hearing test and have your results reviewed by making an appointment with ELEHEAR's licensed audiologists for personalized programming

The Perfect Easter Gift

A pair of ELEHEAR hearing aids is the kind of gift that lasts beyond Easter Sunday — through every conversation, every gathering, every quiet moment that deserves to be heard in full.

For a parent who keeps saying “what?”

For a partner who’s been putting it off.

Or for yourself — because being part of the moment shouldn’t take effort.

Don’t Miss the Window

This sale runs through April 7, 2026, giving you time to experience the difference before the holiday weekend.

Enjoy up to $120 off, a 45-day trial, a 1-year warranty, and HSA/FSA eligibility—no prescription required.

Shop the Spring & Easter Sale: https://elehear.com/products/beyond-pro



