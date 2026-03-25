Questex’s StreamTV Show Announces Flo Rida as Headline Performer for Big Bash in Denver

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s StreamTV Show , the streaming industry’s fastest-growing event, today announces global hitmaker Flo Rida will headline the highly anticipated Big Bash during 2026’s event, taking place June 16-19 in Denver, Colorado.

Sponsored by Frequency, the Big Bash will feature an exclusive live performance from Flo Rida - known for multi-platinum hits like Low, Right Round, My House, and Good Feeling - bringing a high-energy close to one of the most anticipated nights of the streaming industry calendar. With billions of global streams and a reputation for electrifying live performances, Flo Rida’s appearance continues StreamTV Show’s tradition of blending industry-leading programming with unforgettable experiences designed to bring the community together.

“StreamTV Show has always been about bringing the industry together in ways that spark real connection,” said Kevin Gray, Founder, StreamTV Show and VP, Questex. “Adding Flo Rida as the Big Bash headliner reflects our commitment to creating standout experiences alongside the high-level conversations shaping what’s next for streaming.”

A Full Industry Experience Beyond the Stage

Next Level Networking Features

In addition to the Big Bash, StreamTV Show 2026 in Denver, will bring together executives from across the global streaming ecosystem for days of strategic insights, partnership building, and community. The event blends future-focused programming with curated networking experiences and immersive activations, creating a dynamic environment where the industry’s most important conversations take place.

Highlights include:

Media Universe Summit : Curated by Evan Shapiro, this flagship program delivers bold perspectives on the evolving media landscape and candid conversations with top leaders shaping the future of streaming.



Curated by Evan Shapiro, this flagship program delivers bold perspectives on the evolving media landscape and candid conversations with top leaders shaping the future of streaming. Next-Gen Strategy Sessions: Panels and keynotes exploring monetization, bundling, FAST growth, advertising innovation, platform strategy, and the future of distribution.



Panels and keynotes exploring monetization, bundling, FAST growth, advertising innovation, platform strategy, and the future of distribution. StreamTV Connect Hosted Meetings: A curated meeting program connecting buyers and solution providers through pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings designed to accelerate partnerships and deal-making.

A curated meeting program connecting buyers and solution providers through pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings designed to accelerate partnerships and deal-making. StreamTV Awards Ceremony : Celebrating innovation and leadership across the streaming ecosystem.

StreamTV Show Interactive Experiences & Activations

Beyond the conference stage, StreamTV Show is known for its signature networking experiences and activations designed to keep conversations flowing across the community.

Attendees can expect:

Curated Networking Experiences: Designed touchpoints that move beyond traditional mixers to foster meaningful business conversations across platforms, content companies, distributors, and technology providers. Attendees will have access to AI Powered Matchmaking on the Official Show Mobile App.

Designed touchpoints that move beyond traditional mixers to foster meaningful business conversations across platforms, content companies, distributors, and technology providers. Attendees will have access to AI Powered Matchmaking on the Official Show Mobile App. Outdoor & Social Activations: Unique shared experiences across Denver will keep conversations going beyond the conference room, including the StreamTV Park Reception & Evan Shapiro’s Outside Odyssey Reception, and the StreamTV Goat Yoga experience.

Unique shared experiences across Denver will keep conversations going beyond the conference room, including the StreamTV Park Reception & Evan Shapiro’s Outside Odyssey Reception, and the StreamTV Goat Yoga experience. Interactive Show Floor Experiences: Product demos, tech showcases, and collaborative meeting spaces bring together the companies building the next era of television.

Product demos, tech showcases, and collaborative meeting spaces bring together the companies building the next era of television. The StreamTV Open Golf Tournament, presented by Roku and sponsored by C15 , CCR Media , Xumo , Yow.tv

Where the Streaming Industry Connects

StreamTV Show brings together executives from across the global streaming ecosystem — including content owners, distributors, FAST platforms, MVPDs, technology providers, advertisers, and analysts — for three days of strategic insight, collaboration, and deal-making.

“With uncertainty across audience behavior, monetization models, and platform strategy, the need for real conversation has never been greater,” added Kevin Gray. “StreamTV Show in Denver is the most connected, high-energy, future-focused room in the industry this year.”

Stay in the loop! Connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X , Instagram and YouTube .

Register to attend StreamTV Show here.

Press registration is available here .

Interested in sponsoring or exhibiting? Contact our sales team .

About The StreamTV Show

StreamTV Show isn’t just a market and expo – it’s a community! From insightful sessions to lively networking events, this is where deals get made, partnerships are forged, and the future of streaming is shaped.

Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV is widely known as the streaming industry’s largest annual event. For more information, visit http://www.streamtvshow.com . The StreamTV Show is supported by the event’s official publication, StreamTV Insider, the streaming TV industry’s daily monitor. For more information, visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com .

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

StreamTV Show

csoucy@questex.com