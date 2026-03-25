DFDS A/S – SUMMARY OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 12 - 25 March 2026

Today, DFDS A/S held its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The annual report for 2025 was approved and discharge was granted to the Executive Board and the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors’ proposal dealing with the result was adopted, including a decision not to pay a dividend.

The remuneration report for 2025 was adopted.

Claus V. Hemmingsen, Minna Aila, Jill Lauritzen Melby, Anders Götzsche, Dirk Reich and Kristian V. Mørch were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as the company’s auditors.

The Board of Directors’ proposal regarding remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2026 was approved as proposed.

A constituent board meeting was held following the Annual General Meeting where Claus V. Hemmingsen was elected Chair and Kristian V. Mørch was elected Vice Chair.

No other material matters were raised at the meeting.





Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 16,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

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