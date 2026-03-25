PCL Construction Announces Appointment to Water For People Leadership Council

DENVER, Colo., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCL Construction, Inc. is proud to announce that Jamie Safulko, area manager for its Civil Infrastructure Division in Denver, has been appointed to the Water For People Leadership Council. As the first contractor to join the Leadership Council, PCL brings a construction perspective to collaborative, industry-wide efforts to expand long-term water access.

The Water For People Leadership Council brings together companies across the water, wastewater, and engineering sectors to advance the shared goal of sustainable, universal access to safe water and sanitation. Members provide strategic guidance to strengthen the organization’s global efforts and engage employees in meaningful water-focused efforts.

“We’re honored to welcome PCL to the Leadership Council. Reaching everyone with safe water and sanitation takes strong systems and strong partnerships. PCL understands both, and we’re excited to work together to help more communities thrive – especially the millions of women and girls who still carry the burden of collecting water each day,” said Mark Duey, CEO of Water For People.

Safulko’s appointment reflects PCL’s commitment to:

Water and wastewater infrastructure leadership – delivering projects and partnerships that strengthen those systems.

Community impact – partnering with organizations that create lasting benefits for people and communities.

Inclusive leadership – championing women and underrepresented professionals.

“Water is essential to healthy, thriving communities, and our teams at PCL work every day to help deliver that,” said Safulko. “I am honored to serve on the Water For People Council and collaborate with partners. As a woman in water, I’m also committed to creating more pathways for women to grow and lead.”

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About PCL Construction: PCL Construction is one of the most respected and accomplished global construction leaders, comprising independent companies operating throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Australia. With an annual construction volume of $9.9 billion USD, PCL builds projects that shape communities and strengthen infrastructure. The company’s 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL’s leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com.

Contact Info



Angelo Dalmacio

ardalmacio@pcl.com

+1 303-365-6413