IP Strategy Highlights Tokenized K-Culture IP Distribution via WAVIST on Story

GIG HARBOR, Wash., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPST) (the “Company”) today highlighted the continued growth of tokenized K-culture assets through WITCH and WAVIST on Story.

WAVIST is a regulated Real World Asset (RWA) investment platform that converts traditionally illiquid entertainment IP rights, including live events and visual storytelling, into compliant, investable onchain assets. The platform recently completed its first round of asset sales totaling $3.22 million in collaboration with Singapore's SBI Digital Markets and Korea's Kyobo Life Insurance, demonstrating institutional-grade compliance and distribution capabilities. Leveraging this proven institutional framework, WAVIST is currently structuring a new $15 million RWA fund. Furthermore, the platform is rapidly expanding its tokenized asset pipeline beyond live concerts to encompass new K-Idol IPs, film, television, and the broader entertainment sector. K-culture as a market generates over $115 billion in annual revenue and counts 225 million fans globally; yet, it has historically been difficult for outside investors to access the K-culture intellectual property economy in any structured way.

This model expands global investor access to one of the fastest-growing entertainment sectors while demonstrating how Story supports programmable ownership of cultural IP at scale, by registering RWA onchain.

From IP Strategy’s perspective, WAVIST demonstrates how cultural IP can be transformed into a globally accessible, revenue-generating asset class through programmable ownership and onchain distribution.

About IP Strategy

IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPST) is the first Nasdaq-listed company to hold $IP tokens as a primary reserve asset and operate a validator for the Story Protocol. The Company provides public market investors broad exposure to the $80 trillion programmable intellectual property economy in a regulated equity format. IP Strategy’s treasury reserve of $IP tokens provides direct participation in the Story ecosystem, which enables on-chain registration, licensing, and monetization of intellectual property.

About Story

Story is the AI-native blockchain network powering the $IP token and making intellectual property programmable, traceable, and monetizable in real time. Backed by $136 million from a16z crypto, Polychain Capital, and Samsung Ventures, Story launched its mainnet in February 2025 and has rapidly become a leading infrastructure for tokenized intellectual property. Story allows creators and enterprises to turn media, data, and AI-generated content into legally enforceable digital assets with embedded rights, enabling automated licensing and new markets for intellectual property across AI and entertainment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the structuring by WAVIST of any RWA fund and the size thereof and any expansion of WAVIST and its tokenized asset pipeline beyond live concerts.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on IP Strategy’s current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the volatility of the Company’s common stock and any correlation between the Company’s stock price and the price of $IP tokens or any correlation between the Company’s stock price and activity or projects within the Story ecosystem, the legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally, and expectations with respect to future performance and growth. These and other risks concerning IP Strategy’s programs and operations are described in additional detail in its registration statement on Form S-1 initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 26, 2025, as amended by Amendment No. 1 filed on October 16, 2025, Amendment No. 2 filed on December 12, 2025 and Amendment No. 3 filed on December 19, 2025, its latest annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any other subsequent filings with the SEC. IP Strategy explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.