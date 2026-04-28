IP Strategy Highlights Launch of Confidential Data Rails on Story for Secure AI Data Access

GIG HARBOR, Wash., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPST) (the “Company” or “IP Strategy”), the first company to adopt a treasury reserve policy centered on the $IP token, today highlighted the testnet launch of Confidential Data Rails (“CDR”) on Story, a new system designed to enable secure, controlled use of sensitive data in AI workflows.

CDR allows organizations to use encrypted data without exposing it. Instead of transferring or sharing raw data, data owners define the conditions under which it can be accessed or computed on, and data is only unlocked when those conditions are met. This enables collaboration on sensitive datasets, such as healthcare, financial, or enterprise data, without compromising ownership, privacy, or regulatory compliance.

The milestone comes as AI development increasingly depends on high-quality, proprietary datasets that cannot be freely shared. While public data fueled the first wave of AI, the next phase is expected to rely on regulated, private, and commercially sensitive data, creating a growing need for infrastructure that enables data access that is both secure and compliant with legal requirements.

CDR introduces a new model where data can remain encrypted and under owner control, while still being usable for training models, running analytics, or generating insights. By enforcing access through programmable policies and secure execution environments, the system reduces the need for trust between parties and enables new forms of cross-organization collaboration.

From IP Strategy’s perspective, CDR demonstrates how sensitive data can become a usable, monetizable asset class without a high risk of exposure, unlocking potential new opportunities across AI, finance, healthcare, and enterprise data markets.

This development complements recent progress from Poseidon, a Story ecosystem project focused on collecting and verifying high-quality, rights-cleared human data for AI systems. Together, Poseidon and CDR represent two critical layers of the emerging AI data stack: Poseidon enables the supply of verifiable, consented data, while CDR enables that data to be securely accessed and used under programmable conditions. Combined with Story’s onchain infrastructure for ownership and licensing, this forms a foundation for building legally compliant, data-driven AI systems at scale.

IP Strategy expects to continue highlighting ecosystem developments that expand the usability of high-value data, support legally compliant AI systems, and drive long-term adoption of programmable intellectual property infrastructure.

About IP Strategy

IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPST) is the first Nasdaq-listed company to hold $IP tokens as a primary reserve asset and operate a validator for the Story Blockchain. The Company provides public market investors broad exposure to the $80 trillion programmable intellectual property economy in a regulated equity format. IP Strategy’s treasury reserve of $IP tokens provides direct participation in the Story ecosystem, which enables on-chain registration, licensing, and monetization of intellectual property.

About Story

Story is the AI-native blockchain network powering the $IP token and making intellectual property programmable, traceable, and monetizable in real time. Backed by $136 million from a16z crypto, Polychain Capital, and Samsung Ventures, Story launched its mainnet in February 2025 and has rapidly become a leading infrastructure for tokenized intellectual property. Story allows creators and enterprises to turn media, data, and AI-generated content into legally enforceable digital assets with embedded rights, enabling automated licensing and new markets for intellectual property across AI and entertainment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the potential for CDR to enable secure, controlled use of sensitive data in AI workflows, the potential for collaboration on sensitive datasets, such as healthcare, financial, or enterprise data, without compromising ownership, privacy, or regulatory compliance, the expectation that AI will rely on regulated, private, and commercially sensitive data, the growing need for infrastructure that enables data access that is both secure and legally compliant, the potential for sensitive data to become a usable, monetizable asset class without a high risk of exposure, and IP Strategy’s expectations to continue highlighting ecosystem developments that expand the usability of high-value data, support legally compliant AI systems, and drive long-term adoption of programmable intellectual property infrastructure.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on IP Strategy’s current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the volatility of the Company’s common stock and any correlation between the Company’s stock price and the price of $IP tokens or any correlation between the Company’s stock price and activity or projects within the Story ecosystem, the legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally, and expectations with respect to future performance and growth. These and other risks concerning IP Strategy’s programs and operations are described in additional detail in its latest annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IP Strategy explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.