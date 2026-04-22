IP Strategy Highlights the Story Global Wallet: Advancing Access to Programmable IP Infrastructure

GIG HARBOR, Wash., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPST) (the “Company” or “IP Strategy”), the first company to adopt a treasury reserve policy centered on the $IP token, today highlighted the launch of the Story Global Wallet, a new developer and user interface layer designed to simplify access to the Story Protocol ecosystem.

The Story Global Wallet enables seamless interaction with Story-based applications by providing a unified wallet experience that can be automatically discovered alongside existing wallets such as MetaMask and Coinbase Wallet, reducing integration complexity for developers and improving accessibility for end users.

By abstracting wallet infrastructure and streamlining onboarding, the Story Global Wallet lowers friction for users interacting with programmable IP whether it be for registering assets, managing licenses, or participating in onchain royalty flows.

As Story continues to provide infrastructure for AI-native intellectual property, simplifying access to the network is a critical step toward broader adoption. Story enables creators, developers, and applications to register, license, and monetize IP directly onchain, forming the foundation for rights-cleared data and content economies.

From IP Strategy’s perspective, the Story Global Wallet demonstrates how improving access and usability is essential to scaling programmable IP into a globally accessible, user-facing asset class.

IP Strategy expects to continue highlighting ecosystem developments that expand accessibility, drive real-world adoption, and support long-term growth of the programmable intellectual property economy.

About IP Strategy

IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPST) is the first Nasdaq-listed company to hold $IP tokens as a primary reserve asset and operate a validator for the Story Blockchain. The Company provides public market investors broad exposure to the $80 trillion programmable intellectual property economy in a regulated equity format. IP Strategy’s treasury reserve of $IP tokens provides direct participation in the Story ecosystem, which enables on-chain registration, licensing, and monetization of intellectual property.

About Story

Story is the AI-native blockchain network powering the $IP token and making intellectual property programmable, traceable, and monetizable in real time. Backed by $136 million from a16z crypto, Polychain Capital, and Samsung Ventures, Story launched its mainnet in February 2025 and has rapidly become a leading infrastructure for tokenized intellectual property. Story allows creators and enterprises to turn media, data, and AI-generated content into legally enforceable digital assets with embedded rights, enabling automated licensing and new markets for intellectual property across AI and entertainment

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the potential for the Story Global Wallet to reduce integration complexity for developers and improve accessibility for end users, lower friction for users interacting with programmable IP or improve access and usability to scale programmable IP into a globally accessible, user-facing asset class, and IP Strategy’s expectations to continue highlighting ecosystem developments that expand accessibility, drive real-world adoption, and support long-term growth of the programmable intellectual property economy.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on IP Strategy’s current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the volatility of the Company’s common stock and any correlation between the Company’s stock price and the price of $IP tokens or any correlation between the Company’s stock price and activity or projects within the Story ecosystem, the legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally, and expectations with respect to future performance and growth. These and other risks concerning IP Strategy’s programs and operations are described in additional detail in its latest annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IP Strategy explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

(800) 595-3550

ir@ipstrategy.co