Investview, Inc. Announces Rebrand of Subsidiary iGenius to Conectiv, Reflecting Strategic Expansion into Health, Wellness, and Lifestyle Offerings

Haverford, PA, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a diversified financial technology and consumer products company operating across multiple business units, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, iGenius LLC, has officially rebranded to Conectiv LLC (“Conectiv”). The rebrand reflects the company’s strategic expansion beyond financial education and marks a strategic expansion into health, wellness, and lifestyle-focused offerings designed to better serve its global community of members and distributors.

Since its founding, iGenius has provided financial education, tools, and services intended to help individuals improve financial literacy and make more informed financial decisions. As the Company’s community and product ecosystem have evolved, Investview has expanded its vision to include consumer products and services focused on personal development and lifestyle enhancement.

The transition to the Conectiv brand reflects a broader mission to connect individuals not only to financial education but also to complementary products, services, and benefits intended to support overall well-being and lifestyle engagement. Most importantly, the rebranding is intended to build on the unique combination of: (i) the strength of the Company’s direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) selling network that can promote, sell, and distribute products and services through a global network of independent distributors directly to end users without reliance on traditional retail intermediaries; and (ii) the research and development, design, and manufacturing, marketing and sales capabilities of the Company’s myLife Wellness and Renu Labs business units that specialize in consumer aesthetics, health, wellness, and nutrition products.

“Conectiv reflects the evolution of our platform and our community,” said Chad Garner, President of Conectiv. “While financial education continues to be a key pillar to our offering, we believe our members and distributor community are seeking a more comprehensive ecosystem that supports personal development across multiple aspects of life.”

Under the Conectiv brand, the company will continue providing its existing financial education products and services while also supporting initiatives that will include:

Consumer aesthetics, health, wellness, and nutrition-related products and initiatives



Lifestyle-oriented product offerings, benefits, and exclusive rewards for members



Broader community-driven initiatives designed to deepen engagement, enhance member value, and create meaningful impact worldwide





Investview believes the rebranding initiative positions Conectiv to broaden its market reach, diversify its product offerings, and support the continued growth of its global community.

This strategic expansion is intended to broaden Conectiv’s market reach, engage a new audience, and enhance the value of its global community. By planning to integrate financial education with health, wellness, and lifestyle offerings, the company seeks to develop a more comprehensive ecosystem designed to support personal development across multiple areas of everyday life.

As a publicly traded company, Investview remains committed to transparency and the long-term creation of shareholder value. The rebrand and expansion into consumer products represent a strategic initiative designed to strengthen the company’s market positioning, diversify its offerings, and pursue additional opportunities for growth across global markets.

“The evolution from iGenius to Conectiv represents a natural progression in our growth strategy,” said Victor Oviedo, Chief Executive Officer of Investview. “We are proud of the foundation established under the iGenius brand and look forward to building upon that momentum as Conectiv expands its platform and offerings.”

The rebrand to Conectiv is effective immediately. Existing members will continue to have uninterrupted access to their current products and services. The company expects to introduce additional products and services under the Conectiv platform in phases over time.

For more information about Conectiv, visit www.conectivglobal.com .

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc., a Nevada corporation (which we refer to as “we,” “us,” “our,” “Investview,” or the “Company”), a diversified financial technology and consumer product company operating a series of business units across key sectors, including a direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) marketing platform designed to promote, sell, and distribute its products and services through a global network of independent distributors directly to end users without reliance on traditional retail intermediaries; a manufacturing, marketing, and sales division focused on proprietary over-the-counter aesthetics, health, nutrition and cognitive wellness products for distribution across wholesale and retail markets through our DTC marketing platform and otherwise; an early-stage online trading platform that intends to offer self-directed retail brokerage services; and a business unit that owns and operates a sustainable blockchain business focused on bitcoin mining. For more information on Investview, please visit: www.investview.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may,” “should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are based on Investview’s current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Investview and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contemplate that we will ultimately be able to expand and develop the product offerings within our Conectiv direct-to-consumer marketing platform to include tangible beauty, health, wellness, and lifestyle products that will offer high-margin characteristics that resonate with consumers. These expectations have been reasonably developed by us based upon the expected sale of products developed and manufactured and sold by our Renu business unit, as well as products developed and marketed by our myLife Wellness business unit, although these sales expectations are in the early stages that we believe are reasonably likely to materialize; however, we cannot assure that these opportunities will mature to the point where we can presume any particular revenue level or scope of future operations. Furthermore, our consumer penetration and margin expectations have been developed based on market analysis that we have extrapolated from industry information, but we cannot be assured. Despite our best efforts, there ultimately can be no assurance that we will be able to achieve any or a substantial portion of our forward-looking objectives on a timely basis, if at all as; (i) the development of an early-stage consumer products business involves inherent uncertainties, including the uncertain ability to develop products that are commercially accepted, which itself is subject to significant marketing, formulation, and product manufacturing risks of execution; nor can we assure that we will yield profit margins that will meet our objectives and support the growth assumptions we believe are possible; and (ii) despite the planned introductions of new products and service offerings, we cannot assure that our expectations for increased sales within our myLife Wellness division will materialize; and (iii) notwithstanding our expectations to achieve growth within our operating segments, the development of any of our early-stage businesses continues to be subject to material uncertainty as any and all such developments will likely require substantial capital support, the build-out of sales, marketing and customer support functions; and the build out of larger manufacturing and distribution facilities; which the Company has yet to accomplish. More information on potential factors that could affect Investview’s financial results is included from time to time in Investview’s public reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and Investview, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Relations

Contact: Ralph R. Valvano

Phone Number: 732.889.4300

Email: pr@investview.com