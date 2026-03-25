TAP, Inc. Launches TAP Invest Mobile App on the Apple App Store

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAP, Inc., a financial technology company focused on modernizing multi-asset investing through a simple, unified platform, today announced the official release of the TAP Invest mobile application on the Apple App Store. Availability on Google Play is expected to follow.

The TAP Invest mobile app is not a limited companion product. It brings the core features and functionality of the TAP Invest web platform into a native iOS experience, giving users access to key tools, account views, portfolio capabilities, and strategy functionality in a format designed specifically for mobile.

The launch marks an important step in expanding TAP Invest beyond web-based access. The mobile app enables users to view and manage investments across stocks, digital assets, and other supported strategies within one integrated experience. TAP Invest is designed to simplify how individuals interact with financial markets by consolidating multiple asset classes and tools into a single, intuitive interface.

Built as a native iOS application, TAP Invest combines the depth of a modern investing platform with the simplicity users expect from a mobile experience. The app reflects TAP’s continued focus on ease of use, pairing broad functionality with clean navigation, intuitive workflows, and a unified environment that makes it easier to access and manage multiple aspects of an investor’s financial life.

Through the TAP Invest mobile app, users can:

Engage with a streamlined, mobile-first user experience

Access TAP Invest brokerage accounts for stocks, digital assets, and high-yield cash

Explore multi-asset strategies across stocks, digital assets, precious metals, and more

Monitor portfolios across traditional assets, digital assets, and connected brokerage accounts





TAP Invest reflects a broader shift toward dynamic, multi-asset investing, where users are no longer limited to a single asset class or platform. The mobile application provides integrated tools that support modern portfolio construction, analysis, and monitoring. Key capabilities include:

Data-driven tools designed to support portfolio analysis and decision-making

Multi-asset strategies spanning equities, digital assets, precious metals, and other supported exposures

Seamless aggregation of brokerage and exchange accounts into a unified view

Access to high-yield cash accounts through partner banks, subject to applicable terms and FDIC coverage limits





At the center of the mobile app is a simple but important objective, to make a powerful investing platform easier to use. TAP Invest is designed to reduce the friction that often comes with managing separate accounts, products, and asset classes across multiple applications, replacing that fragmentation with a more streamlined and user-friendly experience inside one platform.

Through the TAP Invest mobile app, investors may allocate funds held in their TAP Invest brokerage account directly from U.S. dollars and initiate investments into diversified TAP Strategies across multiple asset classes, while also consolidating brokerage, digital asset, and strategy balances within a single unified dashboard of connected accounts.

As more investors rely on mobile devices to monitor accounts, evaluate opportunities, and manage portfolios in real time, TAP believes a native app experience is an essential extension of the platform. The launch of TAP Invest on iOS reflects that shift by making the platform’s core capabilities available in a simple, powerful, and mobile-first format.

These capabilities align with TAP’s broader strategy of delivering simplified access to diversified investment themes and modern financial infrastructure. With the release of the TAP Invest mobile app, TAP is expanding access to its investment ecosystem by meeting users directly on mobile devices, where engagement and financial decision-making increasingly occur.

The TAP Invest mobile application builds on TAP’s broader platform strategy across digital payments, multi-asset investing, and blockchain-based registry infrastructure. As financial markets continue to evolve, TAP Invest is designed to support the convergence of automated tools that support the client-directed investing and multi-asset strategies into a unified environment for investors, RIA’s and more.

“The launch of the TAP Invest iOS app is about giving users the full power of the TAP Invest platform in a native mobile experience,” said Alfonso Arana, Co-Founder of TAP, Inc. “We built the app to bring the key features and functionality of our web platform to iPhone while staying focused on what matters most to users: a simple, powerful, and easy-to-use experience that makes it easier to access, monitor, and manage multi-asset investing in one unified environment.”

The TAP Invest app is available at: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/tap-invest/id6463111890

About TAP, Inc.

TAP, Inc. is a private financial technology company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and San Diego, California. The TAP platform includes TAP Wallet, TAP Invest, and TAP Registry. TAP’s technology stack is supported by its granted U.S. patent, “System and Method for Transferring Currency Using Blockchain” (U.S. Patent No. 12,118,613 B2), valid through 2041, with additional patents pending.

Disclosures

Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Information provided through TAP Invest is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice. Nothing in this press release constitutes a recommendation to buy or sell any security or digital asset. Examples of assets referenced are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent all holdings in any strategy. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

TAP Invest is not a bank. FDIC insurance coverage applies only to deposits held at participating program banks, subject to applicable FDIC limits and program terms. Investment advisory services are provided by SocialTrader.ai Inc. (CRD No. 326985 / SEC No. 801-128322), an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not imply a certain level of skill or training. TAP Invest is a technology platform through which SocialTrader.ai Inc. provides investment advisory services and users may access automated investment tools, portfolio analytics, and strategy-based portfolios in accordance with its regulatory framework.

TAP, Inc. is not a broker-dealer and does not execute, clear, settle, or route trades. Brokerage custody and execution services are provided through Alpaca Securities LLC (CRD No. 288202), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA and SIPC. Cryptocurrency trading and execution services, where available, are provided by Alpaca Crypto LLC in the United States. SocialTrader.ai Inc. and TAP Invest are not cryptocurrency exchanges, broker-dealers, custodians, or banks.

Market data, analyst ratings, “Why Is It Moving” catalysts, and other research insights are sourced from third-party providers. The platform may support connectivity with certain third-party financial accounts, where available. Availability of certain asset classes, including digital assets, depends on the regulatory permissions of applicable service providers and may not be available in all jurisdictions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future product development, strategy expansion, regulatory positioning, anticipated growth, and market adoption, and can be identified by terminology such as may, will, should, plans, expects, anticipates, continue, estimates, projects, and intends.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, TAP’s ability to successfully execute its business strategy, enter into definitive agreements with partners and customers, navigate general economic and business conditions, respond to geopolitical developments, compete effectively, adapt to technological changes, satisfy regulatory requirements, and manage other factors beyond its control. Except as required by law, TAP, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Website: TAPInvest.com

Sales: Sales@TAPInvest.com

Source: TAP, Inc.