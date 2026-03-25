LatiNation Media Unveils ‘Cultura at Full Volume’ at 2026 IAB NewFronts

Stand-Up Comedy, Travel, Music, and Fútbol Power the Voice, Identity, and Culture of Gen Z and Millennial Latinos

New Announcements Include: Jenicka Lopez’s docu-series Jenicka’s Journeys; YouTube star Jenny Lorenzo’s comedy series The Best of Jenny Lorenzo; freestyle rap competition Red Bull Batalla and recap show Batalla Nation; Peligrosa HQ; partnership with EnChufe.TV , and live Liga MX games

New Partnerships Include the Critics Choice Association Latin and LGBTQ Honors, and a New Social-Live Shopping Channel.

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LatiNation Media , the independent Latino-owned English-language media network creating content by Latinos for everyone, unveiled its boldest content slate and marketing vision yet — Cultura at Full Volume — during its presentation at the 2026 IAB NewFronts. Click here for media assets and here for sizzle video.

The initiative reflects LatiNation’s always-on approach to programming, partnerships, and brand opportunities designed for the most influential audience in the United States: English-first Latino consumers.

The network announced several new series and partnerships, including Jenicka’s Journeys, a travel and self-discovery docuseries starring Jenicka Lopez; The Best of Jenny Lorenzo, a comedy series from leading YouTube creator Jenny Lorenzo; the global freestyle rap competition Red Bull Batalla and its companion recap show Batalla Nation; the all-female entertainment talk show Peligrosa HQ; and the globally popular sketch comedy franchise EnChufe.TV. The slate also includes exclusive English-language live Liga MX futbol matches, the weekly entertainment news show Desmadre Live, and the launch of LatiNation Microdrama Studios, a new initiative focused on short-form serialized storytelling.

For the full content slate, click here .

Co-Founder & CEO Andres Palencia, Co-Founder, COO & President Bruno Ulloa, and SVP of Sales Gisella Fu-Ripp highlighted opportunities for advertisers across LatiNation’s streaming, social, and digital platforms, anchored by the LATV broadcast network, while emphasizing how Gen Z and Millennial Latinos sit at the center of the network’s creative and business strategy.

“This audience responds to brands that understand their culture,” Palencia said. “It’s the lens through which they make decisions — including how they spend. And LatiNation is their casa.”

Palencia noted that 2026 marks the company’s 25th anniversary, with a programming slate centered on authentic voices, real stories, and creators shaping what’s next.

Market research shows that 83% of Gen Z and Millennial Latinos primarily consume content in English, reflecting a U.S. Latino audience whose purchasing power is approaching $4 trillion and growing faster than the overall U.S. economy (Source: Latino Donor Collaborative / Selig Center).

“While many media budgets still look elsewhere, this audience is shaping culture and spending billions in plain sight,” Ulloa said. “They aren’t waiting to be discovered — they’re waiting to be understood. That’s where LatiNation delivers.”

Fu-Ripp highlighted the network’s expanding reach across platforms, including 34 million digital users, 63 million U.S. households reached through distribution, and a social footprint of 50 million. She noted that 99% of LatiNation’s audience does not watch traditional Spanish-language networks, reflecting the company’s focus on English-dominant Latino consumers.

“LatiNation isn’t just a streaming play — it’s a daily habit,” Fu-Ripp said. “When audiences see themselves reflected in content, they come back again and again — and brands benefit from that loyalty.”

In addition to its programming slate, the company announced a second Cultura Decoded white paper in partnership with ThinkNow, expanding its research initiative exploring the evolving behavior of Latino consumers. The upcoming study will focus on Gen Z Latinos, money, and financial decision-making, examining how younger audiences think, spend, and shape the future of culture and commerce.

ABOUT LATINATION MEDIA

LatiNation Media is the leading independent Latino-owned English-language connected media network in the United States. Reaching Gen Z and Millennial Latinos across streaming, social, and digital platforms, LatiNation creates content for everyone — anchored in the richness, diversity, and power of Latino culture. With 25 years of storytelling and a growing portfolio of originals, live events, and branded partnerships, LatiNation offers brand partners authentic access to one of the most dynamic consumer audiences in America.

For more information, visit www.latination.com

Follow: @LatiNationMedia, #CulturaAtFullVolume

Media Contact:

Bolte Media for LatiNation Media

Hanna Bolte, Hanna@boltemedia.com , 310-497-5586

Dina White, Dina@DinaWhitePR.com , 917-226-8366

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b1fe26e-ba8b-45bc-8260-2f55449acad6