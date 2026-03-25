Dubai, UAE, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ethereum based crypto Pepeto just entered final preparation before its Binance listing, and the presale turned into the fastest filling token sale of 2026 with rounds closing in days because experienced investors understand presale pricing is where the largest returns exist.

On the other side of today crypto news, the cardano price prediction is back in the spotlight because on chain data from March 25 shows ADA holders sitting on average losses of 43%, placing the token deep in an MVRV "opportunity zone" that has preceded recoveries of 85% to 300% according to CoinDesk. Shorts on Binance hit their highest since June 2023, a crowded trade that often sets the stage for violent squeezes.

This article covers how Pepeto and the cardano price prediction ended up in the same crypto news conversation and why the connection matters for anyone building a portfolio in 2026.

Crypto News: Pepeto Binance Listing Approaches While the Cardano Price Prediction Points to Recovery

ADA carries genuine bullish catalysts for the first time this cycle. On chain data from March 25 shows MVRV at negative 43%, a reading that in 2023 and late 2024 preceded rallies of 85% to 300%. Shorts on Binance reached their most negative funding since June 2023, and ADA climbed above its key EMA on March 25 with $197,000 in short liquidations over 12 hours according to The Crypto Basic. Cardano at $0.27 after falling 71% since September looks like the discount that only exists before a reversal, and analyst targets between $1.80 and $2.20 represent a solid 7x.

What that picture leaves out is the usage gap. Cardano collected $1,577 in fees over 24 hours while Ethereum processed over $77,000 the same day. The technology improves but adoption has not followed, and even if the cardano price prediction reaches $2, ADA no longer offers the returns that reshape a portfolio.

That gap is why investors targeting the largest gains are pairing ADA with the new crypto offering the most growth, and Pepeto approaching its Binance listing is the one drawing the heaviest capital, which is exactly why it keeps appearing next to the cardano price prediction in every crypto news discussion.

Why Pepeto Is the New Crypto Getting the Attention That Cardano Spent Seven Years Building Toward

The cardano price prediction stays range bound according to crypto news in March 2026, but Pepeto is pulling serious money for reasons beyond meme culture.

The exchange architecture explains why capital is moving this fast, and the team laid out exactly what the protocol does. "PepetoSwap operates as the first unified liquidity protocol executing trades on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana through one zero fee engine where AI screens every listed token for manipulation code. Traders get instant execution with no gas costs, cross chain transfers with no third party bridges, and automatic fraud detection that catches bad contracts before they enter the order book," said a senior developer from the Pepeto team with prior experience at Binance.

What makes this Ethereum based crypto impossible to dismiss is what community force alone has accomplished without any tools. Pepe coin turned early holders into millionaires on zero products and reached $11 billion in market cap. The person behind Pepe coin now leads Pepeto. "Comparing the two makes the edge obvious," said one analyst tracking the project. "Pepeto has everything that drove Pepe coin higher combined with real trading infrastructure in a market running at higher volume. Reaching less than what Pepe coin achieved with nothing defies every pattern."

Crypto news covering Pepe coin history shows $5,000 at presale pricing became $750,000 at the all time high, and anyone who missed that entry has been searching for a second chance since. Pepeto is that second chance, built by the same person behind Pepe coin, except with real exchange tools Pepe coin never had. Once you see those numbers next to the cardano price prediction and its years-long timeline, the choice becomes obvious.

Conclusion

The crypto news, the cardano price prediction, and ADA upgrades all signal recovery ahead, and holding ADA for stability makes sense. But the pattern every cycle repeats is the same. Generational wealth was never built by purchasing a large cap at the bottom. It was built by adding the right new crypto before the crowd arrived, and everything in this article points to Pepeto as the best investment to make for maximum returns in 2026. The token is still in presale , and history shows investments made in tokens before they hit exchanges are the ones carrying the multiples every crypto trader dreams of. But the presales run on a limited schedule.

Once Pepeto lists on Binance the entry price vanishes permanently, the same way Pepe coin early pricing disappeared overnight while many exited with returns every crypto trader dreams about.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the cardano price prediction for 2026 according to the crypto news?

On March 25, ADA MVRV hit negative 43% placing it in the "opportunity zone" that preceded 85% to 300% rallies historically. Shorts reached their highest since June 2023, and the cardano price prediction targets $1.80 to $2.20 as a recovery range from $0.27.

Is Pepeto a better new crypto than Cardano right now?

Pepeto offers presale access to an Ethereum based crypto approaching a Binance listing, while Cardano generated $1,577 in fees per day after seven years of building.



