Enerpac Tool Group Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Second Quarter of Fiscal 2026 Highlights*

Net sales were $155 million, a 6% increase compared to the prior year, with a 2% increase in organic sales 1 .

. IT&S Product sales increased 6% organically, the highest growth in 10 quarters.

Operating profit margin was 16.2% and adjusted operating profit margin was 19.0%.

Net earnings were $16.3 million, or $0.31 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings were $20.3 million, or $0.39 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $33.0 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.3%.

Year-to-date operating cash flow was $29 million, up from $16 million in the prior year.

Returned approximately $51 million to shareholders through share repurchases.

Won a five-year service contract with a major UK oil & gas customer.

Launched six new products at ConExpo, including the recently acquired Hydra Pac diesel split flow pump.



*This press release contains financial measures in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) in addition to non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures are presented in the tables accompanying this release.

MILWAUKEE, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) (the “Company” or “Enerpac”) today announced results for its fiscal second quarter ended February 28, 2026.

"We were encouraged by the performance of our product business in the second quarter of fiscal 2026," said Paul Sternlieb, Enerpac Tool Group's President & CEO. "Within the Industrial Tool & Service (IT&S) segment, product revenue increased 6 percent organically– the highest year-over-year gain in 10 quarters. We also enjoyed mid-single-digit growth in order rates, with gains in all three regions. At the same time, we took decisive action to address market-related challenges in IT&S’s EMEA region service business, with a restructuring to rightsize our cost structure to align with the softer demand environment. Additionally, the signing of a five-year service contract with a leading UK oil & gas customer, worth several million dollars annually, will support our strategic focus on higher-margin business."

Consolidated Results

(US$ in millions, except per share)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 28,

2026 February 28,

2025 February 28,

2026 February 28,

2025 Net Sales $154.8 $145.5 $299.0 $290.7 Net Earnings 16.3 20.9 35.4 42.6 Diluted EPS 0.31 0.38 0.67 0.78 Adjusted Diluted EPS 0.39 0.39 0.75 0.79 Adjusted EBITDA 33.0 33.8 65.3 68.1





Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Consolidated Results Comparisons

Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 were $154.8 million compared to $145.5 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 6%. On an organic basis, sales increased 2% year-over-year, consisting of 1% growth at IT&S and 27% growth at Cortland Biomedical.

Within IT&S, product sales increased 6% organically while service revenue declined 17% organically year over year due to market softness, particularly in the EMEA region.

Gross profit margin declined 410 basis points year-over-year to 46.4% due to continued pressure on the service business. Gross margins on the product business remained strong.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $45.3 million increased $3.9 million year-over-year. The increase in SG&A expense was driven by restructuring charges of $3.3 million related primarily to the service business in the EMEA region and M&A charges of $1.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Adjusted SG&A expense, excluding restructuring and M&A charges, improved 190 basis points as a percent of sales to 26.4%.

Second quarter fiscal 2026 net earnings and diluted EPS were $16.3 million and $0.31 respectively, compared to $20.9 million and $0.38, respectively, in the year-ago period.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $33.0 million compared to $33.8 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 190 basis points year-over-year to 21.3%.

Through the first six months of fiscal 2026, the company generated $29 million in cash from operations, up from $16 million in the prior year comparable period.

Balance Sheet and Leverage (US$ in millions) February 28,

2026 November 30,

2025 February 28,

2025 Cash Balance $98.7 $139.0 $119.5 Debt Balance $187.3 $188.5 $192.1 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA2 0.6x 0.3x 0.5x





Net debt on February 28, 2026, was $88.5 million, resulting in a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.6 times. The Company repurchased approximately 1.3 million shares of its common stock in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 for a total of $51 million under its share repurchase program announced in October 2025.

Outlook

“While our product business remains quite healthy, given the market pressure on our service business in the EMEA region, which could be further exacerbated by the conflicts in the Middle East, we have updated our guidance for full-year fiscal 2026 to narrow the range,” said Darren Kozik, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The Company projects a net sales range of $635 million to $650 million and organic sales growth of 1% to 3%, adjusted EBITDA of $158 million to $163 million, and adjusted EPS of $1.85 to $1.92. Free cash flow guidance remains unchanged at $100 million to $110 million.

Conference Call Information

An investor conference call is scheduled for 7:30 am CT on March 26, 2026. Webcast information and conference call materials, including an earnings presentation, are available on the Enerpac Tool Group website (www.enerpactoolgroup.com).

1Organic sales represent net sales excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates, acquisitions, and divestitures. A reconciliation of organic sales to comparable net sales is presented in the tables accompanying this release.

2Calculated in accordance with the terms of the Company’s September 2022 Senior Credit Facility.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the above comments represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In addition to statements with respect to guidance, the terms “outlook,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “objective,” “plan,” “project” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The following is a list of factors, among others, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, general economic uncertainty; the impact of geopolitical activity, including the armed conflicts in the Middle East, including the impact on shipping in the area and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and international sanctions imposed in response thereto; market conditions in the industrial, oil & gas, energy, power generation, infrastructure, commercial construction, truck and automotive industries, including as a result of significant volatility in oil prices resulting from disruptions in the oil markets as a result of geopolitical activity; supply chain risks, including disruptions in deliveries from suppliers due to political tensions and armed conflicts; impacts from the imposition, or threat of imposition, of tariffs and other trade restrictions; the ability of the Company to achieve its plans or objectives related to its growth strategy; market acceptance of existing and new products; market acceptance of price increases; successful integration of acquisitions, the impact of dispositions and restructurings; the ability of the Company to continue to achieve or maintain operational improvements related to restructuring actions; operating margin risk due to competitive pricing and operating efficiencies; risks related to reliance on independent agents and distributors for the distribution and service of products; material, labor, or overhead cost increases; tax law changes; foreign currency risk; interest rate risk; commodity risk; litigation matters; cybersecurity risk; impairment of goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s ability to access capital markets and other risks and uncertainties that may be referred to or noted in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including those described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2025. Enerpac Tool Group disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or any other reason, except to the extent required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that are not measures presented in conformity with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures include organic sales, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted operating profit, segment adjusted operating profit and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted corporate expense, adjusted SG&A expense, free cash flow and net debt. This press release includes reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, included in the tables attached to this press release or in footnotes to the tables included in this press release. Management believes the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release are commonly used financial measures for investors to evaluate Enerpac Tool Group’s operating performance and financial position with respect to the periods presented and, when read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated financial statements, present a useful tool to evaluate ongoing operations and provide investors with metrics they can use to evaluate aspects of the Company’s performance from period to period. In addition, these are some of the financial metrics management uses in internal evaluations of the overall performance of the Company’s business. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company’s reported results and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted diluted earnings per share anticipated for fiscal year 2026 is calculated in a manner consistent with the historical presentation of that measure in the accompanying tables. Because of the forward-looking nature of this estimate, it is impractical to present a quantitative reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the comparable GAAP measure, and accordingly no such GAAP measure for that period is being presented.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools, services, technology, and solutions provider serving a broad and diverse set of customers and end markets for mission-critical applications in more than 100 countries. The Company makes complex, often hazardous jobs possible safely and efficiently. Enerpac Tool Group’s businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products, and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.

(tables follow)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) February 28, August 31, 2026 2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,719 $ 151,558 Accounts receivable, net 110,106 106,085 Inventories, net 92,559 78,774 Other current assets 47,713 39,701 Total current assets 349,097 376,118 Property, plant and equipment, net 52,985 53,275 Goodwill 290,617 289,787 Other intangible assets, net 44,239 46,942 Other long-term assets 58,557 61,745 Total assets $ 795,495 $ 827,867 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 10,000 $ 7,500 Trade accounts payable 42,330 42,944 Accrued compensation and benefits 18,417 28,108 Income taxes payable 5,898 5,425 Other current liabilities 59,775 53,125 Total current liabilities 136,420 137,102 Long-term debt, net 177,251 182,168 Deferred income taxes 7,438 6,192 Pension and postretirement benefit liabilities 6,605 7,147 Other long-term liabilities 60,246 61,564 Total liabilities 387,960 394,173 Shareholders' equity Capital stock 10,308 10,589 Additional paid-in capital 244,208 243,137 Retained earnings 253,947 284,102 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (100,928 ) (104,134 ) Stock held in trust (6,654 ) (3,542 ) Deferred compensation liability 6,654 3,542 Total shareholders' equity 407,535 433,694 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 795,495 $ 827,867





Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 28, February 28, February 28, February 28, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net sales $ 154,807 $ 145,528 $ 299,015 $ 290,724 Cost of products sold 82,992 72,097 154,018 142,641 Gross profit 71,815 73,431 144,997 148,083 Selling, general and administrative expenses 42,042 41,423 85,137 83,741 Amortization of intangible assets 1,470 1,188 3,067 2,390 Restructuring charges 3,283 - 3,283 - Operating profit 25,020 30,820 53,510 61,952 Financing costs, net 2,111 2,371 4,376 5,140 Other expense, net 794 750 1,463 1,237 Earnings before income tax expense 22,115 27,699 47,671 55,575 Income tax expense 5,807 6,798 12,232 12,951 Net earnings $ 16,308 $ 20,901 $ 35,439 $ 42,624 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.38 $ 0.68 $ 0.78 Diluted 0.31 0.38 0.67 0.78 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 51,880 54,397 52,430 54,319 Diluted 52,300 54,808 52,824 54,810





Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended February 28, February 28, 2026 2025 Operating Activities Cash provided by operating activities $ 29,027 $ 16,108 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (5,734 ) (11,517 ) Deferred acquisition payment (949 ) - Cash paid for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (27,196 ) Cash used in investing activities $ (6,683 ) $ (38,713 ) Financing Activities Principal repayments on term loan (2,500 ) (2,500 ) Borrowings on revolving credit facility 14,000 14,421 Principal repayments on revolving credit facility (14,000 ) (14,421 ) Purchase of treasury shares (65,924 ) (14,555 ) Stock options, taxes paid related to the net share settlement of equity awards & other (4,796 ) (5,847 ) Payment of cash dividend (2,119 ) (2,167 ) Cash used in financing activities $ (75,339 ) $ (25,069 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 156 89 Net decrease from cash and cash equivalents $ (52,839 ) $ (47,585 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 151,558 167,094 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 98,719 $ 119,509





Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands) Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2026 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Net Sales Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 140,134 $ 140,716 $ 153,374 $ 161,602 $ 595,825 $ 137,762 $ 148,685 $ - $ - $ 286,448 Other 5,062 4,812 5,287 5,913 21,074 6,446 6,122 - - 12,567 Enerpac Tool Group $ 145,196 $ 145,528 $ 158,661 $ 167,515 $ 616,899 $ 144,208 $ 154,807 $ - $ - $ 299,015 % Net Sales Growth (Decline) Year over Year Industrial Tools & Services Segment 2 % 4 % 5 % 5 % 4 % -2 % 6 % - - 2 % Other 3 % 33 % 19 % 10 % 15 % 27 % 27 % - - 27 % Enerpac Tool Group 2 % 5 % 6 % 6 % 5 % -1 % 6 % - - 3 % Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 42,318 $ 41,423 $ 41,125 $ 42,055 $ 166,920 $ 43,095 $ 42,042 $ - $ - $ 85,137 M&A charges (1) (152 ) (258 ) (714 ) (292 ) (1,415 ) (91 ) (1,118 ) - - (1,209 ) Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 42,166 $ 41,165 $ 40,411 $ 41,763 $ 165,505 $ 43,004 $ 40,924 $ - $ - $ 83,928 Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses % Enerpac Tool Group 29.0 % 28.3 % 25.5 % 24.9 % 26.8 % 29.8 % 26.4 % - - 28.1 % Adjusted Operating profit Operating profit $ 31,132 $ 30,820 $ 31,681 $ 39,837 $ 133,471 $ 28,490 $ 25,020 $ - $ - $ 53,510 Restructuring charges - - 5,862 - 5,862 - 3,283 - - 3,283 M&A charges 152 261 714 292 1,419 91 1,120 - - 1,211 Adjusted Operating profit $ 31,284 $ 31,081 $ 38,257 $ 40,129 $ 140,752 $ 28,581 $ 29,423 $ - $ - $ 58,004 Adjusted Operating profit by Segment Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 38,074 $ 38,748 $ 42,837 $ 47,092 $ 166,751 $ 35,740 $ 34,834 $ - $ - $ 70,573 Other 1,319 1,301 2,083 1,360 6,063 2,214 1,595 - - 3,809 Corporate / General (8,109 ) (8,968 ) (6,663 ) (8,323 ) (32,062 ) (9,373 ) (7,006 ) - - (16,378 ) Adjusted operating profit $ 31,284 $ 31,081 $ 38,257 $ 40,129 $ 140,752 $ 28,581 $ 29,423 $ - $ - $ 58,004 Adjusted Operating profit % Industrial Tools & Services Segment 27.2 % 27.5 % 27.9 % 29.1 % 28.0 % 25.9 % 23.4 % - - 24.6 % Other 26.1 % 27.0 % 39.4 % 23.0 % 28.8 % 34.3 % 26.1 % - - 30.3 % Adjusted Operating Profit % 21.5 % 21.4 % 24.1 % 24.0 % 22.8 % 19.8 % 19.0 % - - 19.4 % EBITDA (2) Net earnings $ 21,723 $ 20,901 $ 22,044 $ 28,080 $ 92,749 $ 19,131 $ 16,308 $ - $ - $ 35,439 Financing costs, net 2,770 2,371 2,395 2,376 9,911 2,265 2,111 - - 4,376 Income tax expense 6,152 6,798 6,295 8,734 27,980 6,426 5,807 - - 12,232 Depreciation & amortization 3,514 3,471 3,721 4,968 15,674 4,448 4,336 - - 8,784 EBITDA $ 34,159 $ 33,541 $ 34,455 $ 44,158 $ 146,314 $ 32,270 $ 28,562 $ - $ - $ 60,831 Adjusted EBITDA (2) EBITDA $ 34,159 $ 33,541 $ 34,455 $ 44,158 $ 146,314 $ 32,270 $ 28,562 $ - $ - $ 60,831 Restructuring charges - - 5,862 - 5,862 - 3,283 - - 3,283 M&A charges 152 261 714 292 1,419 91 1,120 - - 1,211 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 34,311 $ 33,802 $ 41,031 $ 44,450 $ 153,595 $ 32,361 $ 32,965 $ - $ - $ 65,325 Adjusted EBITDA (2) by Segment Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 40,807 $ 41,313 $ 45,317 $ 50,726 $ 178,163 $ 38,903 $ 37,916 $ - $ - $ 76,818 Other 1,546 1,525 2,309 1,579 6,959 2,462 1,808 - - 4,270 Corporate / General (8,042 ) (9,036 ) (6,595 ) (7,855 ) (31,527 ) (9,004 ) (6,759 ) - - (15,763 ) Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 34,311 $ 33,802 $ 41,031 $ 44,450 $ 153,595 $ 32,361 $ 32,965 $ - $ - $ 65,325 Adjusted EBITDA % (2) Industrial Tools & Services Segment 29.1 % 29.4 % 29.5 % 31.4 % 29.9 % 28.2 % 25.5 % - - 26.8 % Other 30.5 % 31.7 % 43.7 % 26.7 % 33.0 % 38.2 % 29.5 % - - 34.0 % Adjusted EBITDA % (2) 23.6 % 23.2 % 25.9 % 26.5 % 24.9 % 22.4 % 21.3 % - - 21.8 % Notes: (1) Minimal amounts of M&A Charges were recorded in cost of products sold in Q2 Fiscal 2026 and 2025 (2) EBITDA represents net earnings before financing costs, net, income tax expense, and depreciation & amortization. Neither EBITDA nor adjusted EBITDA are calculated based upon generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The amounts included in the EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net earnings, operating profit or operating cash flows. The Company has presented EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because it regularly reviews these performance measures. In addition, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are used by many of our investors and lenders, and are presented as a convenience to them. The EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA measures presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.





Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued) (In thousands) Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2026 Q1 Q2 YTD Q1 Q2 YTD Net Sales Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 140,134 $ 140,716 $ 280,850 $ 137,762 $ 148,685 $ 286,448 Other 5,062 4,812 9,874 6,446 6,122 12,567 Enerpac Tool Group $ 145,196 $ 145,528 $ 290,724 $ 144,208 $ 154,807 $ 299,015 Adjustment: Fx Impact on Net Sales Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 2,532 $ 6,057 $ 8,589 $ - $ - $ - Other - - - - - - Enerpac Tool Group $ 2,532 $ 6,057 $ 8,589 $ - $ - $ - Adjustment: Impact from Divestitures or Acquisitions on Net Sales Industrial Tools & Services Segment - - - - - - Other - - - - - - Enerpac Tool Group $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Organic Sales by Segment (3) Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 142,666 $ 146,773 $ 289,439 $ 137,762 $ 148,685 $ 286,448 Other 5,062 4,812 9,874 6,446 6,122 12,567 Enerpac Tool Group $ 147,728 $ 151,585 $ 299,313 $ 144,208 $ 154,807 $ 299,015 Organic Sales Growth (Decline) % (3) Industrial Tools & Services Segment (3 %) 1 % (1 %) Other 27 % 27 % 27 % Enerpac Tool Group (2 %) 2 % (0 %) Industrial Tools & Services Segment Net Sales by Product Line Industrial Tools & Services Product $ 106,087 $ 113,880 $ 219,966 $ 112,111 $ 125,313 $ 237,425 Industrial Tools & Services Service 34,047 26,836 60,884 25,651 23,372 49,023 Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 140,134 $ 140,716 $ 280,850 $ 137,762 $ 148,685 $ 286,448 Adjustment: Fx Impact on Net Sales Industrial Tools & Services Product $ 1,760 $ 4,788 $ 6,549 $ - $ - $ - Industrial Tools & Services Service 772 1,269 2,040 - - - Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 2,532 $ 6,057 $ 8,589 $ - $ - $ - Adjustment: Impact from Divestitures or Acquisitions on Net Sales Industrial Tools & Services Product - - - - - - Industrial Tools & Services Service - - - - - - Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Industrial Tools & Services Segment Organic Sales by Product Line (3) Industrial Tools & Services Product $ 107,847 $ 118,668 $ 226,515 $ 112,111 $ 125,313 $ 237,425 Industrial Tools & Services Service 34,819 28,105 62,924 25,651 23,372 49,023 Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 142,666 $ 146,773 $ 289,439 $ 137,762 $ 148,685 $ 286,448 Organic Sales Growth (Decline) % (3) Industrial Tools & Services Product 4 % 6 % 5 % Industrial Tools & Services Service (26 %) (17 %) (22 %) Industrial Tools & Services Segment (3 %) 1 % (1 %) Notes continued: (3) Organic Sales is defined as sales excluding the impact to foreign currency changes and the impact from recent acquisitions and divestitures to net sales.







Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued) (In thousands, except for per share amounts) Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2026 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Adjusted Earnings (4) Net Earnings $ 21,723 $ 20,901 $ 22,044 $ 28,080 $ 92,749 $ 19,131 $ 16,308 $ - $ - $ 35,439 Restructuring charges - - 5,862 - 5,862 - 3,283 - - 3,283 M&A charges 152 261 714 292 1,419 91 1,120 - - 1,211 Net tax effect of reconciling items above (4 ) 1 (910 ) (492 ) (1,406 ) (20 ) (365 ) - - (385 ) Adjusted Net Earnings $ 21,871 $ 21,163 $ 27,710 $ 27,880 $ 98,624 $ 19,202 $ 20,346 $ - $ - $ 39,548 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share (4) Net Earnings $ 0.40 $ 0.38 $ 0.41 $ 0.52 $ 1.70 $ 0.36 $ 0.31 $ - $ - $ 0.67 Restructuring charges, net of tax effect - - 0.09 (0.01 ) 0.09 - 0.06 - - 0.06 M&A charges, net of tax effect 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.02 0.00 0.02 - - 0.02 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.39 $ 0.51 $ 0.52 $ 1.81 $ 0.36 $ 0.39 $ - $ - $ 0.75 Notes continued: (4) Adjusted earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share represent net earnings and diluted earnings per share per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings net of charges or credits for items to be highlighted for comparability purposes. These measures are not calculated based upon GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or diluted earnings per share or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. However, this presentation is important to investors for understanding the operating results of the current portfolio of Enerpac Tool Group companies. For all reconciliations of GAAP measures to Non-GAAP measures, the summation of the individual components may not equal the total due to rounding.







Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP Guidance (In millions) Fiscal 2026 Low High Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Adjusted EBITDA (4) GAAP Operating profit $ 141 $ 148 Other expense, net (1 ) (1 ) Depreciation & amortization 18 16 Adjusted EBITDA $ 158 $ 163 Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow From Operations to Free Cash Flow Cash provided by operating activities $ 115 $ 120 Capital expenditures (15 ) (10 ) Free Cash Flow $ 100 $ 110 Notes continued: (4) Management does not provide guidance on certain GAAP financial measures as we are unable to predict and estimate with certainty items such as potential impairments, refinancing costs, business divestiture gains/losses, discrete tax adjustments, or other items impacting GAAP financial metrics. As a result, we have included only those items about which we are aware and are reasonably likely to occur during the guidance period covered.

Contact:

Investor Relations

investor.relations@enerpac.com