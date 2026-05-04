Enerpac Tool Group Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

MILWAUKEE, Wis., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) (the “Company” or “Enerpac”) announced today that Phil Jefferson, who has served as Regional President, Americas & EMEA, since November of 2024 after joining the company in July 2023, will now take on additional responsibility in the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, which will include commercial oversight of the Asia Pacific (APAC) Region. This change will help drive key initiatives, strategies, and best practices across the globe.

In addition, Mart Hinnen will also assume additional responsibility including full leadership of the Heavy Lifting Technology (HLT) business and the DTA business, in addition to his current Innovation leadership duties, in his new role as Executive Vice President of Innovation & Heavy Industrial Technologies. Mart joined Enerpac in March 2008, and has held roles of increasing responsibility, including leading the ASCEND transformation program and more recently the global innovation function.

Paul Sternlieb, President & CEO, commented, “I’m pleased to recognize Phil and Mart’s strong leadership and contributions to Enerpac. These promotions will enable us to create better alignment across regions and stronger execution of our commercial strategy globally. This is about consistency, speed, and scaling what works across the Company.”

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools, services, technology, and solutions provider serving a broad and diverse set of customers and end markets for mission-critical applications in more than 100 countries. The Company makes complex, often hazardous jobs possible safely and efficiently. Enerpac Tool Group’s businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products, and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

investor.relations@enerpac.com