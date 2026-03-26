Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Capital Update While Bernstein Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $150,000 And Altcoin Rotation Builds

Dubai, UAE, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto crossed $8.37 million in presale capital with a working exchange entering final testing while the majority of crypto launches this year are still shipping roadmaps. But the number is not the story. The timing is, because the latest crypto news and the bitcoin price prediction from Bernstein confirm that the market is setting up for something big.

Bernstein lead analyst Gautam Chhugani published a note to clients on March 24 calling the Bitcoin bottom confirmed and maintaining a $150,000 bitcoin price prediction for year end, with the cycle potentially peaking at $200,000 in 2027 according to Bloomberg. His reasoning: despite a 45% correction, ETF outflows stayed under 5%, meaning institutional money absorbed the sell pressure that would have broken previous cycles. Fundstrat Tom Lee still holds a $250,000 target. Two of Wall Streets most respected voices reaching the same conclusion independently is not something the crypto market can afford to ignore.

What most people miss every cycle is the sequence. Bitcoin climbs first, then altcoins go parabolic. In 2017, BTC reached $20,000 and altcoins printed 100x across the board. In 2021, Bitcoin topped $69,000 and the rotation that followed turned SHIB into a $40 billion market cap token and DOGE into a $90 billion phenomenon, neither carrying a single product. Both made early holders wealthy beyond anything the traditional market could offer.

Bernstein calls this an elongated bull cycle where sticky institutional capital absorbs retail selling, and that dynamic has been the trigger for every altcoin season in crypto history. Analysts now point to Pepeto as the best altcoin set to catch that rotation capital.

Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Working Exchange With Bright Future AheadPepeto delivered real infrastructure before raising capital, and the crypto news coverage reflects how differently the market is responding.

The Pepeto exchange handles zero fee swaps across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. The Pepeto Bridge moves tokens between networks at zero cost, and AI screening catches scam contracts before they reach the order book. All three tools entered their final testing window ahead of the Binance listing. That combination is what turned institutional heads and brought whale capital into the presale.

"The goal was simple: build the exchange that DeFi promised but never delivered. Zero fee execution, instant bridging, and AI that catches every bad contract before it touches a wallet. I spent years at Binance understanding what makes an exchange work at scale, and Pepeto is where all of that experience goes live," said the senior Binance developer on the Pepeto team.

The presale contracts are successfully audited by SolidProof, and the team behind Pepeto carries weight that most presales cannot match. The cofounder already built the original Pepe coin, and the senior developer came directly from Binance with years of exchange architecture experience. When names at that level attach themselves to a project at the presale stage, it tells the market everything it needs to know about where they believe this is going.

Why This Crypto News Cycle and the Bernstein Bitcoin Price Prediction Favor Pepeto Over Large Cap Returns

The Bernstein bitcoin price prediction of $150,000 by December is a serious call from a serious firm, confirmed on March 24 according to CoinDesk. But from $71,000 that is roughly a 2x. A good return for any portfolio holding Bitcoin through the noise, but not the kind of return that changes lives.

The returns that actually change a portfolio come from altcoins once Bitcoin makes the big move. That is a rule this market has proven every single cycle. But not any altcoin, as the choice matters, and today this article made it clear why Pepeto is the one to make.

If the original Pepe coin delivered up to a million dollars on a $1,000 early entry during its presale, there is no logical scenario where Pepeto with a stronger team and real exchange utility delivers less. But reaching that kind of return requires one thing: being inside before the Binance listing goes live. That listing is coming very soon, and once it does the presale entry disappears permanently and the opportunity moves from the people reading this now to the people who already acted.

Click To Visit Pepeto Official Website To Buy $Pepeto

FAQs

What does the bitcoin price prediction mean for the best crypto to buy now?

Pepeto is a presale with a working exchange, SolidProof audit, Pepe cofounder, and confirmed Binance listing. The Bernstein bitcoin price prediction targets $150,000 by year end, which historically triggers altcoin rotation where presale tokens with real utility deliver the largest returns.

Do altcoins explode after Bitcoin rallies?

In 2017 and 2021, BTC led the move and altcoins followed with returns that dwarfed the Bitcoin gain. The Bernstein bitcoin price prediction reinforces this pattern, framing the current environment as an elongated bull cycle where institutional demand is building the foundation for the next altcoin wave.



