Multitude Group Annual Report published: Confirming strong performance and profitability

Net profit increases by 31.7% to EUR 26.6m in 2025, expected at EUR 30m for 2026

Significantly improved asset quality, with credit losses down 15.4%

Dividend proposal of EUR 0.55 per share to the upcoming Annual General Meeting, up 25% from last year (2024: EUR 0.44 per share)

Zug, 26 March 2026 – Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, (“Multitude”, “Company” or “Group”) has published its Group's Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement, ESG and Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 on the Company’s website today.

With its audited financial statements, Multitude confirms its positive preliminary results published on 12 March 2026 for the financial year 2025. Multitude has achieved its financial guidance for the fifth year in a row, slightly exceeding the outlook given for 2025.

Group revenue and net operating income stayed relatively stable at EUR 256.9 million and EUR 214.8 million respectively, compared to EUR 263.7 million and EUR 219.0 million in 2024. The Group’s net profit increased substantially by 31.7%, from EUR 20.2 million to EUR 26.6 million.

Asset quality significantly improved, with impairment losses decreasing by 15.4% to EUR 81.6 million from EUR 96.4 million in 2024. As net loans and investments rose by 23.2% year on year to EUR 939.1 million, total assets of the Group also grew by 26.1% to EUR 1,385.6 million (2024: EUR 1,098.7 million). Additionally, deposits from customers increased by 29.2% to EUR 1,034.5 million. With the Group’s equity growing by 7.4% to EUR 208.0 million, net equity ratio stands at 21.8%.

Results of Business Units

In the Consumer Banking business unit (Ferratum), revenue came in at EUR 199.6m (2024: EUR 216.5m). Interest income reduced slightly, which was largely compensated by increase in fee income. Asset quality improved significantly, with impairments down 18.1% year on year. EBT remained stable at EUR 32.6 million. Net loans and investments rose steadily by 8.4% to EUR 529.8 million.

The SME Banking business unit (CapitalBox) recorded revenue of EUR 34.6 million (+2.8% compared to 2024). EBT performance improved significantly to minus 4.6 million from a deficit of EUR 10.7 million in 2024, reflecting portfolio and credit risk control initiatives as well as improved operational efficiency Net loans and investments grew by 17.5% to EUR 165.4 million.

The Wholesale Banking business unit, which commenced operations at the beginning of 2024, continued to grow dynamically both in revenue and profitability. Revenue increased by 67.7% to EUR 22.7 million and EBT rose from EUR 1.1 million to EUR 2.8 million, underlining the strong scalability of the business unit. Net loans and investments jumped 83.7% to EUR 243.9 million.

Dividend and guidance - growth and shareholder value for investors

The Group aims to distribute between 25 and 50% of the profits generated to the shareholders, subject to shareholder approval. Based on this robust performance, the Multitude Board will propose a EUR 0.55 dividend per share to the Annual General Meeting on 24 April 2026.

Multitude also once again confirms its capital markets guidance of EUR 30 million net profit in 2026 and 20% annual growth in net profit in 2027 and 2028.

“Our audited financial statements confirm Multitude’s excellent achievements and the success of our strategy. We are happy to report another increase in profitability for the financial year 2025 and to share our success with our investors through our dividend proposal of EUR 0.55 per share”, comments CEO Antti Kumpulainen.

The Annual Report includes Combined Management Report, the Consolidated Financial statements, and the Multitude AG Separate Financial Statements. The non-financial part of the Annual Report includes the ESG Report and an overview of the legal and regulatory environment. The ESG Report highlights the Group’s commitments and progress towards managing environmental, social, and governance matters and provides insight on positive impact creation.

Multitude has prepared the Combined Management Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers AG has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Multitude's ESEF financial statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).

The Annual Report is available in PDF and ESEF formats at: Results, reports and publications 2025 - Multitude

The Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report have also been published as separate PDF files at: Results, reports and publications 2025 - Multitude

Contact:

Adam Hansson Tönning

Head of IR and Treasury

Phone: +46733583171

E-Mail: adam.tonning@multitude.com



About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by the Multitude Growth Platform: Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people, offering services in 17 European countries. In 2025, the Group achieved a revenue of 257 million euros. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT' (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755).

www.multitude.com

Attachment