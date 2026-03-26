GLOBAL POWER SOLUTIONS JOINS THE CANADA DATA CENTRES’ ALLIANCE

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Power Solutions Corp. (TSXV: PWER) (FSE: NJA) (“Global” or the “Company”) announces that it has joined the Canada Data Centres’ Alliance (CDCA), a national industry organization representing participants across Canada’s digital infrastructure sector.

The CDCA provides a collaborative platform for data centre operators, cloud providers, energy companies, technology firms and policymakers to support the responsible growth of Canada’s digital infrastructure and data economy.

Peter Medved, Chief Executive Officer of Global Power Solutions, commented:

“Joining the Canada Data Centres’ Alliance represents an important step for Global as we engage with organizations shaping the future of Canada’s digital infrastructure. As demand for artificial intelligence and data processing capacity increases, reliable and sustainable power solutions become increasingly critical. We look forward to contributing to industry dialogue and collaboration through the Alliance.”

Supporting the Growth of Data Infrastructure

Global’s membership in the CDCA aligns with the Company’s strategic focus on decentralized hydrogen-based power solutions designed for applications such as data centres, AI infrastructure and grid-constrained environments.

Canada is experiencing increasing demand for digital infrastructure driven by artificial intelligence, cloud computing and data-intensive technologies. These trends are placing growing pressure on energy supply, grid capacity and sustainability targets.

Through its participation in the CDCA, Global will engage with industry participants addressing key challenges, including:

power availability and grid constraints

integration of lower-carbon energy sources

increasing compute density driven by AI workloads

coordination of national infrastructure policy and development

About the Canada Data Centres’ Alliance

The Canada Data Centres’ Alliance (CDCA) is an independent, member-driven organization dedicated to advancing Canada’s data centre and digital infrastructure ecosystem. The Alliance promotes collaboration between industry participants and government while supporting sustainable growth aligned with Canada’s long-term economic and environmental objectives.

More information is available at:

https://cdc-alliance.org/

Marketing Agreement

The Company has entered into a marketing agreement dated March 25, 2026 with Machai Capital Inc. (“Machai”) pursuant to which Machai will provide marketing, advertising and investor awareness services to the Company.

Under the agreement, Machai will assist with digital marketing initiatives including branding, content development, search engine optimization, digital advertising, social media outreach and related investor awareness activities. The services will be conducted in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

The agreement has a two-month term commencing immediately. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay $50,000 upon commencement. The engagement of Machai remains subject to TSXV approval.

Machai is arm’s length to the Company. Suneal Sandhu, a principal of Machai, holds 1,000,000 common shares of the Company. Machai is located at Suite 101 – 17565 58 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3S 4E3 and can be contacted at suneal@machaicapital.com .



About Global Power Solutions Corp.

Global Power Solutions Corp. is a company well known for its pioneering efforts in the manufacture of light gauge steel components for the construction industry and modular metal buildings. The business strategy of the Company is being expanded to the pursuit of other industrial opportunities, including the development and execution of renewable energy and other clean energy infrastructure projects.

On behalf of the Board:

Global Power Solutions Corp.

"Peter Medved"

President & CEO

Tel: 604.684.2181 | Email: info@globalpowercorp.com

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Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business and operations of Global Power Solutions Corp. (“Global Power” or the “Company”). Forward-looking statements in this release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development and deployment of the Company’s modular hydrogen power systems, the identification and establishment of potential manufacturing or staging facilities, the integration of licensed and commercially available hydrogen technologies, potential system efficiencies, future commercial applications, and the ability of the Company to obtain any required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “expects,” “is expected,” “scheduled,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “contemplates,” “proposes,” “estimates,” or similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events, or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs of management as of the date of this release. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the development and commercialization of hydrogen energy technologies, the integration of third-party equipment and technologies, the availability of suitable manufacturing locations and partners, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, changes in economic or market conditions, supply chain factors, technological development risks, and the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business strategy. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date of this release.