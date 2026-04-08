Global Power Solutions Signs LOI to Evaluate Data Centre Power Development that Could Support Up to 100 MW of Decentralized Energy Infrastructure in North America

Vancouver, BC, Canada, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Power Solutions Corp. (TSXV: PWER) (FSE: NJA) (“Global” or the “Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with North American Data Centers and Power Ltd. (“NADCAP”) to evaluate the potential development of decentralized power infrastructure in connection with a planned high-density data centre campus in North America that could ultimately support up to 100 megawatts (“MW”) of power capacity.

The LOI establishes a framework for collaboration between the parties as they assess the technical, commercial, regulatory and financial feasibility of the proposed project.

Pete Medved, Chief Executive Officer of Global Power Solutions, commented:

“This LOI with NADCAP represents an important step forward for Global as we continue exploring decentralized power solutions for energy-intensive digital infrastructure. As demand for AI, cloud computing and other high-density computing applications continues to grow, there is increasing interest in scalable and flexible power platforms that can complement or operate alongside traditional grid infrastructure. Through this proposed collaboration, we look forward to working with NADCAP to complete a detailed project overview and evaluate a potential development that could support up to 100 MW of power capacity, while also assessing opportunities for future collaboration should the project prove viable.”

Under the LOI, the parties intend to evaluate a purpose-built data centre campus designed to support compute-intensive applications including artificial intelligence workloads, cloud computing and other high-density computing applications, with final end use to be determined based on market demand and site selection.

The contemplated project is expected to emphasize advanced power and cooling infrastructure, flexible design, and access to reliable and cost-effective energy. The site remains under evaluation within North America, with selection criteria focused on power availability, connectivity, and regulatory alignment.

The proposed collaboration is centered on the potential deployment of modular, decentralized energy infrastructure intended to enhance resilience, scalability, and long-term cost competitiveness. While Global’s core focus under the LOI is hydrogen-powered modular energy systems, the parties have also acknowledged that the final power configuration may include hydrogen and/or natural gas-based generation, subject to the outcome of feasibility work and project evaluation.

The parties also intend to assess opportunities to integrate low-carbon or renewable energy inputs where feasible.

As contemplated in the LOI, Global is expected to lead the project’s development and technology strategy, including system architecture evaluation, engineering coordination, capital formation discussions, and procurement planning, as well as the potential formation of one or more special purpose entities to develop and operate the project.

NADCAP is expected to act as site host and prospective offtake counterparty, providing site access, load and operational data, and support for local coordination and project integration.

The LOI also outlines a pathway toward a more formal project structure, including completion of a comprehensive project overview, feasibility and technical studies, evaluation of permitting and regulatory requirements, and negotiation of definitive agreements.

These definitive agreements may include a long-term power purchase agreement between NADCAP and the applicable project entity, along with project-level development, operating and financing documentation.

The project is currently envisioned as a phased development, which may begin with an initial deployment and potentially expand toward a larger build-out, subject to technical validation, capital availability, permitting, and commercial alignment.

The parties have also expressed an interest in assessing whether the proposed model could be replicated across additional sites or jurisdictions, subject to the outcome of project evaluation and future agreements.

The LOI is non-binding, except for certain customary provisions, and either party may terminate discussions at any time. There can be no assurance that the parties will enter into definitive agreements or that the proposed project will proceed on the terms currently contemplated, or at all.

North American Data Centers and Power Ltd.

North American Data Centers and Power Ltd. is a development-stage data centre infrastructure company evaluating potential locations for a purpose-built, high-density data centre campus in North America that could support up to 100 MW of scalable power capacity, subject to site conditions and project feasibility.

The proposed facility is intended to support compute-intensive applications such as artificial intelligence infrastructure and cloud computing, with flexible design to accommodate evolving hardware requirements.

Power solutions under evaluation may include hydrogen-based and/or natural gas-based generation, potentially integrated with low-carbon or renewable energy sources where feasible.

Site selection remains ongoing and will consider factors including power availability, connectivity, and regulatory environment.

About Global Power Solutions Corp.

Global Power Solutions Corp. is a company well known for its pioneering efforts in the manufacture of light gauge steel components for the construction industry and modular metal buildings. The business strategy of the Company is being expanded to the pursuit of other industrial opportunities, including the development and execution of renewable energy and other clean energy infrastructure projects.

On behalf of the Board:

Global Power Solutions Corp.

"Peter Medved"

President & CEO

Tel: 604.684.2181 | Email: info@globalpowercorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business and operations of Global Power Solutions Corp. (“Global Power” or the “Company”). Forward-looking statements in this release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development and deployment of the Company’s modular hydrogen power systems, the identification and establishment of potential manufacturing or staging facilities, the integration of licensed and commercially available hydrogen technologies, potential system efficiencies, future commercial applications, and the ability of the Company to obtain any required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “expects,” “is expected,” “scheduled,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “contemplates,” “proposes,” “estimates,” or similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events, or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs of management as of the date of this release. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the development and commercialization of hydrogen energy technologies, the integration of third-party equipment and technologies, the availability of suitable manufacturing locations and partners, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, changes in economic or market conditions, supply chain factors, technological development risks, and the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business strategy. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date of this release.