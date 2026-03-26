Ragnarok Origin Classic Official Launching in Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia on March 26, 2026

Seoul, Korea, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that GRAVITY Game Vision, Ltd., Gravity’s wholly-owned subsidiary, has officially launched Ragnarok Origin Classic (Chinese Title: RO 仙境傳說：愛如初見Classic), an MMORPG Mobile and PC game, in Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia on March 26, 2026.

Ragnarok Origin Classic was released as a multi-platform for both PC and Mobile. The PC version can be installed by downloading the client from official website or the Mobile version can be downloaded on Google Play and Apple App Store in their respective regions after searching the title name.

Ragnarok Origin Classic operates monthly pass system, which promotes a gaming environment where players can enjoy the game through skill and strategy. It has enhanced overall game convenience by preserving classic charm from the original Ragnarok Online universe and job class system while simplifying the growth mechanics to optimize playtime.

In the previous CBT, the majority of players reported that they felt the changes in Ragnarok Origin Classic.

Gravity stated, "We have perfectly realized the pure joy of adventure that users have long desired in Ragnarok Origin Classic. We expect to carry on the legacy of Ragnarok Origin with bold system revamp and combat design that places greater emphasis on skill and strategy."

[Gravity Official Website]

https://www.gravity.co.kr/

[Ragnarok Origin Classic Official Website]

https://roocasia.gnjoy.game/home

[Ragnarok Origin Classic Official Naver Lounge]

https://game.naver.com/lounge/Ragnarok_Origin_Classic_Korean/home

[Ragnarok Origin Classic Official Facebook Page]

https://rooc.short.gy/HMT

[Ragnarok Origin Classic Official Discord Community]

https://discord.gg/rooclassic

[Ragnarok Origin Classic Official YouTube Page]

https://www.youtube.com/@RagnarokOriginClassic

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee

Ms. Jimin Park

IR Unit

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: ir@gravity.co.kr

Telephone: +82-2-2132-7801