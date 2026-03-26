WeShop Launches Founders Programme to Empower Early Community Creators in the U.K.

LONDON, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeShop Holdings Limited (“WeShop” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WSHP), the world’s first community-owned social commerce platform, today announced the launch of the WeShop Founders Programme in the United Kingdom, a new initiative designed to empower early creators and members across the U.K. to help grow the platform and build communities around trusted recommendations and a more rewarding shopping experience.

The Founders Programme will be limited to just 1,000 members in the U.K. Those accepted to the Founders Programme will receive double the standard referral rate, along with invites to exclusive events, content, competitions, and opportunities to engage directly with the WeShop team as the platform continues to expand.

Interested applicants can apply through a dedicated Founders Programme landing page on the WeShop website , where submissions will be reviewed by the WeShop team.

“WeShop was built on the idea that the people who create value in a shopping network should share in that value,” said John Garner, founder of WeShop. “The Founders Programme recognizes the early creators and members helping build the platform and reflects our vision of community ownership, where people are active participants in how products are discovered and shared online.”

“Being part of the early WeShop community has been incredibly rewarding,” said Meg Johnson, a U.K.-based founding member. “What started as sharing products with friends has turned into building a real network of people who trust each other’s recommendations. The Founders Programme is a great way to recognize and accelerate that.”

“For me, WeShop feels like building your own company within a larger community,” added Michelle Jenkins, another early member of the platform. “The more you invest in helping others discover the platform, the more you see that community grow, and everyone benefits.”

By launching the Founders Programme in the U.K., WeShop aims to accelerate community-led growth while giving early adopters the opportunity to play a foundational role in building the platform’s next phase.

Applications for the WeShop Founders Programme are now open.

To learn more or apply, visit the WeShop website .

About WeShop

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP) is a pioneering social-commerce platform transforming retail through community ownership. Designed to merge shopping, sharing, and investing, WeShop rewards users with equity for their engagement through its proprietary ShareBack™ program, turning everyday purchases and referring friends who shop through the platform into real ownership. With partnerships spanning hundreds of top retailers and over a billion products, WeShop empowers users to build long-term wealth while discovering and sharing what they love. By combining e-commerce, social interaction, and user ownership, WeShop is leading a global retail revolution—where everyone can earn ownership in the company.

ShareBack™ Rewards

The offer and sale of WePoints is registered on a Registration Statement on Form F-1 originally filed on October 17, 2025 (the “ShareBack Prospectus”). Users may obtain a copy of the ShareBack Prospectus and enroll in the program through our website at https://investors.we.shop/sec-filings . This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The offer is being made only pursuant to the ShareBack Prospectus.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the ability for the WeShop community to earn ownership in WeShop. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and WeShop assumes no obligation to update this information. In addition, the events described in these forward-looking statements may not actually arise or may occur in a different manner than anticipated as a result of various factors, including market conditions, as well as other factors described from time to time in WeShop's filings with SEC, including its Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed October 17, 2025 and any amendments thereto available at www.sec.gov.