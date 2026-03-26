Hillman Recognized by REDI Cincinnati with James A. Wuenker Growth Award for Forest Fair Mall Redevelopment Project

CINCINNATI, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the “Company” or “Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware-related products and merchandising solutions, today announced it has been named a recipient of the 2026 James A. Wuenker Growth Award by REDI Cincinnati in recognition of the Company’s commitment to the redevelopment of the Forest Fair Mall site.

The project involves the construction of a multipurpose facility in Forest Park, Ohio at the former Forest Fair Mall site. The development will bring several of Hillman’s Cincinnati-area operations together into a single 715,000-square-foot facility designed to enhance collaboration and operational efficiency. Hillman will lease and fully occupy the building as its sole tenant.

Hillman’s recognition highlights the Company’s continued commitment to the Cincinnati region and its support of economic growth through strategic, long-term development. Demolition of the mall is almost complete, with construction of the new facility expected to begin later this year.

The award was presented during REDI Cincinnati’s Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony at the Duke Energy Convention Center. The Growth Awards recognize projects announced in the prior year that significantly strengthen the regional economy. Hillman was one of four organizations selected from 17 projects reviewed by a committee of regional economic development stakeholders.

“We are honored to receive the James A. Wuenker Growth Award and proud to continue strengthening our presence in the region where Hillman has deep roots,” said Rocky Kraft, Chief Financial Officer of Hillman. “The Forest Fair Mall project reflects our confidence in the Cincinnati region and our focus on creating a collaborative, efficient environment that supports our employees, customers, and long-term success.”

“The Hillman Group’s transformational commitment to Forest Park elevates its longstanding dedication to our region,” said Kimm Lauterbach, president and CEO of REDI Cincinnati. “Reimagining this site as a state-of-the-art facility underscores Hillman’s leadership and innovation while advancing its legacy of excellence.”

Named in honor of renowned economic developer James A. Wuenker, the annual Growth Awards recognize expansion projects that demonstrate measurable economic impact and contribute to the long-term vitality of the Cincinnati region.

About Hillman Solutions Corp.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Hillman is a leading provider of hardware and related products serving retail, pro distribution, and industrial MRO customers. Over the last 60-plus years, Hillman has built a legacy of service and growth by forming strategic partnerships with North America’s leading home improvement, hardware, and farm and fleet retailers. Hillman differentiates itself from the competition with its dedicated field sales team of 1,200+ associates, direct-to-store distribution capabilities, and world class global sourcing and supply chain expertise. The company offers an extensive product portfolio of more than 111,000 SKUs, including fasteners (power screws, nuts, and bolts), hardware (builder’s hardware, rope & chain, accessories), project gear & supplies (gloves, work gear, paint & cleaning sundries), and key and engraving services (key duplication, auto keys, and engraving). Hillman is committed to delivering exceptional customer service, innovative products, and dependable solutions to its customers and regularly earns vendor of the year recognition from top customers. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillman.com.

About REDI Cincinnati

The Regional Economic Development Initiative (REDI) Cincinnati is the first point-of-contact for companies locating or growing in the 15-county region at the heart of southwest Ohio, northern Kentucky, and southeast Indiana. REDI Cincinnati is supported by top business leaders and community partners and staffed by a team of economic development experts who are uniting the Cincinnati region to compete globally. The future is bright, and we’re building it, right now. Join us at REDICincinnati.com.

Contact:



Media

Helena Earl

Senior Manager, Communications

helena.earl@hillmangroup.com

Investors

Michael Koehler

Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasury

513-826-5495

IR@hillmangroup.com