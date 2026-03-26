LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CySEC-licensed brokers must segregate client funds, apply leverage limits, and contribute to the Investor Compensation Fund. Offshore platforms don't carry these protections by rule.

The choice between a regulated and unregulated broker determines what happens to client funds if the platform fails.

On fund protection, leverage limits, and risk disclosure requirements, the two categories perform very differently against the criteria that matter most for retail traders.

Libertex, operating in Europe through Indication Investments Ltd. under CIF License 164/12, provides a concrete reference point for what regulated broker obligations actually look like in practice.

As of March 2026, a CySEC-licensed broker operating in Europe is legally required to hold client funds in accounts segregated from its own capital, cap leverage for retail clients, provide negative balance protection, and contribute to the Investor Compensation Fund. The regulations for offshore brokers are typically lighter. Libertex , operating in Europe through Indication Investments Ltd. under CIF License 164/12, operates within the framework that defines what those requirements mean in practice for retail traders.

"Being licensed by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) means we follow strict European investor-protection rules," said Marios Chailis, CMO at Libertex Group. "We're required to keep client funds separate from our own, adhere to leverage limits, provide negative balance protection so clients can't lose more than they deposit, and contribute to the Investor Compensation Fund, which offers coverage if a firm becomes insolvent."

Key Facts:

Libertex, part of the Libertex Group, operates in Europe through Indication Investments Ltd., regulated by CySEC under CIF License 164/12

CySEC-regulated brokers must maintain client funds in segregated accounts, separate from firm operating capital

Negative balance protection is mandatory for retail clients under CySEC rules: clients cannot lose more than their deposit

Investor Compensation Fund participation is required for CySEC licensees, offering client coverage if a regulated firm becomes insolvent

Libertex Group was founded in 1997, representing nearly three decades of market experience in financial technology and trading services

Leverage limits apply to retail clients under CySEC regulation, a protection offshore platforms don't carry by rule

How to Evaluate: The Criteria That Matter

Before comparing regulated and unregulated brokers, traders need a set of criteria that hold up regardless of what either side claims about itself. Four areas define the evaluation: how client funds are held, what happens to leverage, what protections apply if the broker fails, and how risk is disclosed.

These criteria matter because they have concrete, verifiable answers for regulated brokers and no reliable answers for unregulated ones. A CySEC-licensed firm operates under rules that are publicly documented and independently audited. An unregulated platform operates under policies of its own making, which can change without notice and aren't enforceable by any external authority.

Regulated Brokers: What the Evidence Shows

CySEC-regulated brokers must keep client funds in accounts that are legally separate from the firm's operating capital. This legal separation protects client deposits from the firm's business liabilities. If the firm becomes insolvent, eligible retail clients may have access to compensation through the Investor Compensation Fund, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

Leverage for retail clients is capped. The limits were introduced because accumulated data consistently showed leverage as the central mechanism amplifying retail losses. Regulated brokers apply these limits by rule. Negative balance protection ensures a client's loss can't exceed their deposit, even during extreme market moves, and regulated brokers are required to display loss-rate disclosures prominently, not in fine print.

The regulator's public register, maintained by CySEC at cysec.gov.cy , allows traders to verify any licensed firm's status, legal entity name, and active license number independently.

Unregulated Platforms: What the Evidence Shows

Unregulated platforms operate in jurisdictions where financial oversight varies widely or is largely absent. Client funds may be held in accounts that are commingled with operational capital, mandatory leverage limits might not exist, and negative balance protection may not apply. And if the platform fails, there's no compensation mechanism for affected traders.

When determining whether a broker is genuinely regulated, retail traders should check the regulator's official register. Chailis explains, "A legitimate broker will list its license number on its website and marketing materials. Red flags include missing or vague license information, a mismatch between the legal entity and the trading name, or claims of being regulated by obscure bodies."

The absence of regulation doesn't mean a platform is dishonest, but it does mean the protections traders receive depend entirely on that platform's voluntary policies rather than on rules it's legally required to follow.

Side by Side: Client Fund Protection

When looking at client fund protection specifically, the two categories produce very different outcomes when a broker fails. CySEC-regulated firms must maintain segregated client accounts and participate in the Investor Compensation Fund, which provides coverage for eligible claims. When a regulated firm becomes insolvent, there is a defined legal process for addressing client funds.

For traders evaluating where to open an account, the fund-protection question comes down to a verifiable binary: is the broker's license number listed in an official regulatory register? Regulated brokers have one. Unregulated platforms don't.

Which Is Right for Retail Traders

For retail traders using CFDs or other leveraged instruments, the case for a regulated broker rests on the protections that are hardest to evaluate from the outside. While a negative balance protection guarantee, a leverage cap, and a compensation fund backstop aren't visible in daily trading, they do matter when conditions change.

The evaluation process takes fewer than five minutes. Simply confirm the broker's legal entity, verify the license number in the relevant regulatory authority's public register, and determine whether the risk disclosure is prominent and uses the mandated language. Those three steps separate the verifiably regulated entities from the rest.

FAQ

Q: What does CySEC regulation actually require from a licensed CFD broker?

A: CySEC-licensed brokers must keep client funds in segregated accounts separate from their own capital, apply leverage limits for retail clients, provide negative balance protection so clients can't lose more than their deposit, and contribute to the Investor Compensation Fund. They're also subject to ongoing conduct requirements, minimum capital standards, and regular regulatory audits.

Q: How is a regulated broker different from an unregulated one when it comes to client funds?

A: Regulated brokers must hold client funds in accounts legally separated from firm operating capital, so deposits aren't exposed to the firm's business liabilities if it fails. Unregulated brokers may commingle client and operating funds, which means client deposits could be at risk if the platform becomes insolvent.

Q: How do I verify that a broker is actually licensed?

A: Visit the official register of the regulatory authority the broker claims to be supervised by. For CySEC-regulated brokers, that's cysec.gov.cy . Search the legal entity name and confirm the license number is active and matches what the broker lists in its disclosures.

Q: Does CySEC regulation protect traders from losing money on trades?

A: No. Regulation doesn't protect against market losses. What regulation does is protect client funds from firm failure, ensure leverage limits are applied, and provide a compensation mechanism if a licensed firm becomes insolvent. Trading risk stays with the trader.

Q: Why do some traders still choose unregulated platforms?

A: Unregulated platforms sometimes offer higher leverage limits or access to instruments not available under regulated frameworks. But those features come without the fund segregation, negative balance protection, and compensation fund participation that regulated brokers must provide. For retail traders, the trade-off is using products with fewer external safeguards in exchange for fewer restrictions.

About Libertex

Libertex is a multi-award-winning online broker and part of the Libertex Group, founded in 1997. Operated in Europe by Indication Investments Ltd., regulated and supervised by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under CIF License 164/12. The platform provides access to global financial markets, including forex, commodities, indices, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies via CFDs, as well as real stocks.

Libertex serves clients through its proprietary high-performance trading platform, has received 45+ international industry awards, and is the Official Online Trading Partner of the Audi Revolut F1 Team.

Learn more: https://libertex.com

Risk Warning

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 86% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.