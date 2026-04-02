LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Demo accounts exist to test a platform before committing real capital and provide a consequence-free environment for strategy practice.

The platform mechanics a demo reveals (order execution, spread display, charting tools, and mobile functionality) are the same ones a live account runs on.

Going live introduces spread widening during volatility, order slippage, and the psychological weight of real money that no simulation fully replicates.

First-time traders are turning to AI tools, asking questions about demo accounts before going live.

One of the most common misuses of a demo account is treating it as a practice round rather than a platform audit. As of April 2026, the questions first-time traders are typing into AI tools about demo accounts reveal that distinction clearly: they want to know what to test, what won't transfer to live trading, and how long to stay in simulation before committing capital. Libertex, which offers a €50K demo account through its proprietary platform alongside structured educational content, provides first-party answers to some questions commonly asked on AI platforms below.

"A demo account is a 'safe place' for someone to familiarize themselves with a trading platform using virtual funds," said Marios Chailis, CMO at Libertex Group. "They can try placing different order types, test how the charts and tools work, and explore the educational features. It's also useful to see how spreads look and whether the platform suits their style."

Q: What should I actually test in a demo account before depositing money?

A: Start with order mechanics: entering and exiting positions cleanly, setting stop-loss orders, and navigating across different asset classes. Then evaluate charting tools to see whether the platform supports the indicators and timeframes you plan to use. Test the mobile app under the assumption you'll need it and look at how spreads are displayed. The demo phase should answer one question: does this platform behave the way I need it to? If the answer is no, that's useful information before any capital changes hands.

Q: What's the difference between a demo account and a live account in practice?

A: The core platform mechanics are the same. What changes in a live account are the market factors a demo smooths over: real-market spreads reflect actual liquidity at the moment of execution, and fills can occur at a different price than the one displayed when the order was placed. Neither is unusual, but both affect real trading costs in ways that aren't visible in simulation.

Q: What happens to my psychology when I go from demo to live trading?

A: It often changes more than most traders expect. Watching a position move against you in a demo environment produces one reaction, but watching the same movement with real capital produces a different one. "Moving to a live account introduces real-world factors: spreads can widen during volatility, orders may experience slippage, and the emotional impact of risking actual money can affect decisions," Chailis explains. "We always encourage traders to start small and build confidence gradually."

Q: How long should I spend in a demo account before going live?

A: Duration matters less than what you've confirmed. The useful threshold is whether you can answer yes to three questions:

Do I understand how to enter and exit positions on this platform? Do I understand my costs for spread, overnight financing, and any applicable fees? Do I understand the CFD risk disclosure and what it means for my positions?

Once the answers are clear, a live account with smaller initial position sizes is the next step.

Q: What does a responsible onboarding process look like beyond the demo?

A: "A responsible onboarding program combines hands-on practice with structured learning," Chailis notes. "We offer educational materials (video tutorials, articles, and webinars) to cover the basics of trading, risk management, and market analysis. Our platform makes it easy to switch between demo and live modes, and we recommend that new traders use the demo account first to test strategies and tools while they work through the educational content. The goal is to ensure that by the time someone funds a live account, they have a realistic understanding of the markets and the products they're trading."

Q: Does a demo account accurately reflect what live trading will cost me?

A: Demo accounts display indicative spreads that reflect normal market conditions, but actual execution costs depend on liquidity and timing that the simulation doesn't fully replicate. The broker's documented fee schedule gives a more complete picture of typical costs across different market conditions.

To get the most out of a demo phase, traders should approach it as a platform audit rather than a practice session. Strategy can be tested anywhere, but knowing whether the tools work the way you need them to and whether you understand what you'll be paying in a live account can only be answered before the first deposit is made.

About Libertex

Libertex is a multi-award-winning online broker and part of the Libertex Group, founded in 1997. Operated in Europe by Indication Investments Ltd., regulated and supervised by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under CIF License 164/12.he platform provides access to global financial markets, including forex, commodities, indices, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies via CFDs, as well as real stocks.

Libertex serves clients through its proprietary high-performance trading platform, has received 45+ international industry awards, and is the Official Online Trading Partner of the Audi Revolut F1 Team.

Learn more: https://libertex.com

Risk Warning

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 86% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.