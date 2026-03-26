Gabelli Hosts 12th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium

GREENWICH, Conn., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 12th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium in Midtown Manhattan, New York City on Thursday, April 9th, 2026. The symposium will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the waste and environmental services ecosystems, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals, as well as waste and sustainability investing and other relevant panels.

Attendees may also have the opportunity to participate in one-on-one meetings with management teams, available upon request. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their Gabelli relationship manager for more information or click on the registration link below. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.

Presenting Companies:

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADUR)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF)

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR)

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP)

One and One Green Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: YDDL)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc (NASDAQ: PESI)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG)

SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. (TSX: SES.TO)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN)

Click here to register for the 12th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium or scan the QR code.





Contact

Benjamin Pontious

Client Relations

P: 914-921-8312

E: bpontious@gabelli.com LtCol Tony Bancroft, USMCR

Portfolio Manager

P: 914-921-5083

E: tbancroft@gabelli.com







Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

LtCol Tony Bancroft, USMCR

(914) 921-5083

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02fae85a-228a-4015-85f5-f1b44e46f958