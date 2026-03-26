CDWare Technologies Joins Command Alkon’s Connected Partner Program to Enhance Visibility and Efficiency for Ready Mix Producers

HILLIARD, Ohio, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, and CDWare Technologies, which stands at the forefront of fleet and delivery software innovation, supporting ready mix concrete operations with solutions tailored to their complex, time-sensitive workflows, are pleased to announce CDWare’s participation in Command Alkon’s Connected Partner Program.

This partnership enables ready mix producers to connect delivery operations managed in Command Alkon’s Command Cloud platform with CDWare’s operational intelligence platform, providing greater visibility into delivery execution, fleet performance, and jobsite activity while maintaining alignment with dispatch operations.

The Command Alkon Connected Partner Program is a dynamic and growing ecosystem of industry solution providers focused on helping producers extend the value of their operational systems through secure, scalable integrations within the Command Cloud platform. By connecting complementary solutions, the program enables producers to build connected technology ecosystems that align with their operational priorities, improving efficiency, streamlining workflows, and delivering more actionable insights across their business.

As a member of the Connected Partner Program, CDWare gains access to Command Alkon’s technology platform, Command Cloud, which offers cloud-native scalability, reliability, and secure API connectivity. Through this integration, producers can connect dispatch and delivery data from Command Alkon systems with CDWare’s fleet management platform, leveraging advanced fleet intelligence capabilities to gain a more complete view of driver activity, delivery execution, and jobsite performance.

Through this integration, producers can:

Combine dispatch and ticket lifecycle data with real-time fleet and vehicle insights

Monitor delivery execution and jobsite activity with greater operational context

Identify opportunities to improve fleet utilization, delivery timing, and operational efficiency

Leverage connected vehicle data to support collaboration with the dispatch office and enable more predictable delivery outcomes

“In ready mix, precision is everything – a delayed truck or a miscommunication can cost thousands and compromise an entire pour,” said Marc-André Côté, President at CDWare Technologies. “Our platform is built for exactly this kind of high-stakes, time-critical environment, and this integration allows that operational insight to be connected directly with dispatch and delivery workflows.”

“Our Connected Partner Program is designed to give producers the ability to build a technology ecosystem that supports their operational needs,” said Chris Strickland, SVP of Strategy at Command Alkon. “By integrating CDWare’s fleet management capabilities with Command Alkon systems, producers can incorporate specialized fleet insights alongside their core operational workflows while maintaining a connected, coordinated dispatch environment.”

With this partnership, CDWare continues its mission of delivering industry-specific driver and fleet management software designed for real-world operations. Together, Command Alkon and its Connected Partners enable producers to build connected technology ecosystems that support better decision-making and improved operational outcomes.

For more information about CDWare Technologies, visit the website.

For more information about Command Alkon’s Connected Partner Program, click here.

About CDWare Technologies

CDWare Technologies is a leading provider of industry-specific operational software designed for complex, field-driven environments. The company delivers purpose-built solutions for the Ready-Mix Concrete industry, offering advanced capabilities that enhance delivery execution, concrete quality, jobsite performance, and other time-critical operations.

Leveraging deep expertise in routing, turn-by-turn navigation, connected vehicle data, and IoT-enabled workflows, CDWare enables organizations to move beyond generic fleet management systems. Its platforms provide actionable, domain-specific operational intelligence that improves execution, reduces waste, and delivers more predictable outcomes across complex, field-driven workflows.

About Command Alkon

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate, and cement suppliers. With 50 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and technology empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com