New MX Research Finds Most Americans Remain Focused on Financial Stability, Not Wealth Building

Lehi, Utah, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MX Technologies, Inc. published new research revealing that while many Americans report living paycheck to paycheck, their financial priorities reflect a broader progression from day-to-day stability toward long-term growth.

MX’s research introduces a “Hierarchy of Financial Health,” illustrating how consumers move from financial stability to long-term security. At the foundation is stability — covering bills and managing day-to-day obligations. Above that is progress — improving credit, reducing debt, and building savings. At the top is long-term security — investing for retirement and building wealth.

For many Americans, stability remains the primary focus.

Nearly one in five consumers (19%) say their top financial goal for 2026 is simply covering their monthly bills. Sixty-two percent report living paycheck to paycheck, and 31% worry about covering an unexpected expense.

While survey findings highlight the financial pressure many consumers face, MX’s anonymized, consumer-permissioned platform data shows how access to actionable financial insights can begin to shift outcomes.

MX platform data shows 42% of MX users spend more than 95% of their monthly income, compared to nearly 60% of households nationally — indicating that MX users are more likely to maintain a financial margin with greater flexibility to absorb unexpected expenses and build toward long-term financial progress.

Yet even as financial pressure persists, optimism about the future remains high.

“Most people aren’t asking how to get rich — they’re asking how to stay steady,” said Jane Barratt, Chief Advocacy Officer at MX. “Our research shows that for most households, financial health starts with stability. Financial institutions have the opportunity to turn financial data into clear, actionable steps forward that help their customers move from stability to progress and ultimately to long-term growth.”

Other top findings in the study include:

Optimism and stress coexist. Nearly three in four consumers feel optimistic about their financial goals — including 80% of Gen Z and 76% of Millennials — yet more than half (51%) agree money is their primary source of stress. Forty percent report struggling to make ends meet, and 17% say they do not always have enough for everyday necessities.

Financial goals remain a priority. Twenty-six percent of consumers say their New Year’s resolution for 2026 is financial — second only to health-related goals. However, outcomes remain uneven. Only 12% of consumers say they achieved all of their financial goals in 2025, while 29% met most of them.

Savings intentions are strong, but follow-through varies. Savings represents a bridge between stability and progress in the hierarchy. When consumers have extra money at the end of the month, half (50%) say they direct it toward building an emergency savings fund. Maintaining an emergency fund ranks as the most frequently cited financial stressor (59%), followed by paying bills (43%) and saving for large expenses (40%).

MX platform data shows how financial services companies can help translate these intentions into action. Over a six-month period, 53% of people who use MX through their bank, credit union, or fintech increased their overall deposit balances, and 35% grew their savings account balances — signaling that when consumers have clearer visibility into their finances, they are more likely to take incremental steps toward financial resilience.

MX’s anonymized platform data also highlights the complexity consumers navigate. Among MX users who link external accounts, an average of three connected accounts per user is observed, with approximately three additional accounts per user identified through transaction activity across financial institutions. This fragmentation illustrates the importance of a unified financial view, and the role financial institutions can play in helping consumers turn scattered financial data into cohesive, actionable insight.

To access the full report and additional findings, please visit: https://www.mx.com/research/financial-health-tension/?utm_source=wire&utm_medium=press-release

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc. is a leader in actionable intelligence, enabling financial institutions to do more with financial data. MX provides end-to-end solutions to connect to, analyze, and act on customer financial data to drive growth in deposits, loans, cards, and financial wellness. To learn more follow us on X and LinkedIn @MX or visit www.mx.com.

About This Survey

This survey of 1,001 American adults was conducted by MX in January 2026 using an online survey platform. Results included an even split in responses across each generation, as well as gender (male and female) and White and non-White (Asian, Black, Hispanic, or Other) respondents.